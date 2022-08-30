Certified hot girl Megan Thee Stallion will be starring in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is most certainly exciting news for fans of both rap and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In May, PEDESTRIAN.TV reported a spicy rumour making its way around the mill: that Stallion would be appearing on the show. But The Cut confirmed the news in a recent interview with the rapper.

Unfortunately, Stallion — born Megan Pete — didn’t spill any tea relating to her upcoming role in the Disney+ series. However, she told the publication she wanted to diversify her career in showbiz, citing Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as inspirations who’ve tackled both acting and music.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said.

“I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

We love a multi-talented queen. Slay the house down boots.

Stallion’s role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law won’t be her first acting gig. In 2022, she guest-starred as her alter ego Tina Snow — whom Stallion described as a more “raw” version of herself to Vibe — on P-Valley, a drama series that follows the lives of employees working at a strip club in the Mississippi.

Intriguingly J. Alphonse Nicholson, who acted alongside Megan in P-Valley, told The Cut he could see her starring in a Marvel flick.

“I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything,” he said.

“You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff.”

I’m aching to find out what Stallion’s role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the show, it stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who tackles superhero-related legal cases. Waiting for law firms IRL to specialise in such matters.

Walters is also the Hulk’s cousin, which explains why she is She-Hulk and perpetually green. Can she only use kid’s body paint as foundation, I wonder? I hope she still has the opportunity to pick up a little treat from Sephora every now and then.

Only time will tell as to whether we’ll see Miss Stallion in a similarly iconic hue. In the meantime, you can catch up on the show on Disney+.