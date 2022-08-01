Cara Delevingne has explained her “odd” behaviour at the 2022 Billboard Awards after those viral pics of her pestering Megan Thee Stallion.

The awards were held back in May and folks were extremely puzzled as to why Cara was following poor Megan around for the entirety of the event and acting strangely.

For some reason, Cara would not leave the woman alone. Red carpet? Cara was there. Sitting down at the awards? Cara was right next to Megan.

It wasn’t clear at first whether or not Megan was bothered by Cara’s behaviour but our question was soon answered when Megan shared a photo to Instagram from the awards in which Cara had been cropped out.

Now, Cara is setting the record straight. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the model explained that she was invited to the show by Megan and didn’t know she’d be seated with her during the show.

“I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her,” Cara explained.

“I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here’.”

As for the red carpet shots, Cara said she was just trying to be the ultimate hype woman.

“I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman,” Cara said, adding, “That’s what I do, I was just really excited.”

The model even said she helped Megan Thee Stallion practice her acceptance speech.

She continued, “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame.”

Suss the interview below: