Is someone barbecuing outside because I smell beef. Megan Thee Stallion has shared some photoshopped pics to the ‘gram after the Billboard Music Awards, and a certain someone — Cara Delevingne — is missing from them, despite following Megan around all night.

Megan Thee Stallion managed to win the Top Rap Female Artist award at the Las Vegas awards show and looked incredible the whole night.

For some reason though, she was stalked by Cara Delevinge, whose presence at the music awards has baffled many a viewer. Red carpet? Cara was there. Sitting down at the awards? Cara was right next to Megan. My brain cannot comprehend why the two were together.

After the event however, Megan shared a photoshopped pic that completely erased Cara from the picture. I’m eagerly hovering over the shade button.

Here’s the pic in question, which was created by a Megan Thee Stallion fan account.

Alongside celebrating Megan’s achievements, quite a few media sites were also baffled by Cara’s messy display of affection at the awards.

Hell even Harper’s Bazaar wrote an article about how Cara looked way too obsessed with Megan at the event.

Twitter worked at lightspeed to drop memes and takes about Cara’s behaviour.

One of them was even liked by her ex Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars.

Ashley hates her so bad😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jF1Idj8Sbm — j a d a (@jadawadas) May 16, 2022

And here are some clips and pics of Cara acting a damn fool at the event.

y’all pls look at how meg and doja were having a conversation and it jumped in .. pic.twitter.com/1NFUOLcQz7 — j a d a (@jadawadas) May 16, 2022

And what’s up with the tongue thing lmfao pic.twitter.com/zpFsGVe6uV — boba niña nice (@beautyawfool) May 16, 2022

I want what she’s having — Bk_867 (@867_bk) May 16, 2022

See what I mean? It’s a bit much.

I have no idea what Cara was on but I want just a fraction of what she’s having. I’d be zoinked and zooted for a whole week.

Anyway, let’s dive into some memes.

Cara Delevingne’s behavior so greatly outweighs anything embarrassing I’ve ever done that I think she cured my anxiety — verif*ed tw*tter s*cks (@amberleejo_) May 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022

megan thee stallion and cara delevingne pic.twitter.com/zhwarh07RA — ceo of kory (@korysverse) May 16, 2022

Godspeed my friends and always watch your six. You never know when a wild Cara is waiting right behind you.