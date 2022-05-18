At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Disney+ has dropped its first trailer for the wild spinoff series of the Hulk flicks titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The series looks gorgeous, green and somewhat gritty and I can’t bloody wait to binge it when it drops!

Here’s everything we know so far about She-Hulk.

What is the plot of She-Hulk?

The series stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Parks & Rec) as its lead gal.

By day she’s Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhero-related legal cases. By night she’s the She-Hulk.

So where the hell does the whole Hulk thing tie in? Well, get this, she’s Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin.

Given her connection with the Avengers, she is tasked with specific superhero-related cases, all the while grappling with the onset of her own supernatural abilities.

READ MORE Nine Brand New Local Shows Are Coming To Disney+ Including One About An Infamous Aussie Cult

Is there a trailer?

There sure is!

In the trailer we see Walters get recruited to cover superhero cases.

Before long she’s being trained by her cousin Bruce (yep, Mark Ruffalo’s in it!) and being taught how to harness her Hulkness.

At the conclusion of the trailer, when asked if she’s gonna become an Avenger, she basically says “yeah, nah” and her reasoning is bloody hilarious. Good to see the show will have a noice touch of that Marvel ‘yumour we all know and love!

Have a watch below:

Who is in She-Hulk?

In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, the series stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Josh Segarra.

There’s also a mad rumour going around that queen bee Megan Thee Stallion (!!!) is set to appear.

YES PLSSSSSSSSS!

When is She-Hulk dropping in Australia?

The series is set to kick off on Disney+ on August 17. See yas then!