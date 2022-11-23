Megan Thee Stallion has bowed out of her Aussie performances at Festival X. Hot girl summer is cancelled!!! No more hot girl shit!!!

Festival X revealed Megan would no longer be coming to Australia and that she won’t be replaced on the festival’s line up. This is absolutely tragic.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Megan Thee Stallion will not be able to travel to Australia to perform at Festival X,” it said in a statement.

“Whilst our goal is to present the best experience for fans, despite our best efforts it will not be possible to find a replacement on such short notice.”

The festival then spotlighted the other artists who will be performing, like famed Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, as well as Don Toliver, Nina Kraviz and Green Velvet to name a few.

“We are looking forward to catching you on the dance floor for Festival X and officially kicking off summer 2022!” it added.

The festival is legit supposed to kick off this coming Saturday, November 26 in Melbourne. This timing? Not ideal.

The festie has said people should contact them with any concerns by 5pm on Friday, November 25, so hop the fuck to it if that includes you.

It’s definitely disappointing news for Megan Thee Stallion fans — the Festival X dates were her first ever Australian shows. Maybe La Niña is still kicking about because she hasn’t had the chance to hear “Hot Girl Summer” live?

Festival X is set to take place over the next two weekends. It’ll be hitting Melbourne and the Gold Coast on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 respectively. Then it’ll scoot down to Adelaide on Friday, December 2, followed by Sydney on the 3rd and Perth on the 4th.

Megan hasn’t shared anything about the cancelled tour on her social media yet, though fingers crossed she’ll come Down Under at some point soon.

All I need in life is the chance to see “Body” on stage.

It’s been yet another rough time for Aussie music festivals of late. Strawberry Fields was cancelled back in September due to flooding along the Murray River, while Falls Festival Victoria has relocated to Melbourne CBD after residents near the original location protested.

Luckily Festival X will still be going ahead, so you can thrown shapes to a bit of Calvin Harris instead.