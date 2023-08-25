Robert Irwin Fans Quickly Shut Down ‘Creepy’ Comments After He Hard Launched His Relo On IG

Aussie icon Robert Irwin has recently hard launched his relationship with Rorie Buckey via an Instagram post. However, the sweet, sweet post was overrun with cooked comments and please, can we not?

To give you the TL;DR: Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey already hard launched their relationship last month on the Mission Impossible red carpet in Sydney. Their little photo op was honestly so stinking cute, and we couldn’t have been happier for the two.

On Thursday, the wildlife photographer made things Instagram official with a beautiful selfie in front of some lush greenery. Again, it was very cute, innocent and sweet.

However, shit hit the fan once people began to flood the comment section of the IG post with a bunch of concerning thoughts and feelings on Robert’s relationship status.

“So this is what heartbreak and betrayal feels like,” one person wrote.

“No way are u cheating on me,” a second joked.

“Robert, you broke my heart 💔 we were meant to be,” wrote a third.

“Alexa, play my depression playlist,” a fourth user added.

The comments go on and on. One person even wrote out the lyrics to Justin Bieber‘s heartbreak ballad “That Should Be Me”. Another person even said she looked like Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin.

I totally understand having celebrity crushes, but can we like not? Fans seriously need to learn how to be respectful of their fave celebs’ relationships.

What makes the comments even more icky is the fact that Robert and Rosie are still quite young. Australia literally watched Robbie grow up — like I still remember the bloke when he had a bowl cut — so the obsession with him is soo creepy, IMO.

Thankfully, some people shut down the awkward comments, calling users out for their “creepy” behaviour.

“Why are these comments so creepy? If you can’t be kind, just stop. They look happy, leave them be. And honestly, she’s insanely pretty. You are all just bitter and salty,” one user wrote.

“This comment section is disappointing. Remove yourself from whatever parasocial relationship you’ve constructed and treat people with kindness,” a second person added.

Last year, the internet was crushing hard over Robert after he was on the cover of Stellar Magazine.

Married At First Sight‘s Domenica Calarco received some heat after she left thirsty comments on Robert’s TikTok a couple after he went viral for the Stellar shoot.

Hopefully, Rosie doesn’t take the comments to heart and just completely ignores all the BS.

I’m gonna protect them at all costs!!!