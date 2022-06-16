If you’ve ever doubted the sweet nature of Robert Irwin for even a second, this TikTok will cement his place in your brain as the angel he is.

Picture this: you’re an American tourist visiting Australia Zoo when you see him, nay, Him, Robert Irwin. You call out to him. He… actually looks up and walks over!!!! You think to yourself “fuck it” and shoot your shot because really, who wouldn’t in this scenario?

That’s exactly what happened to Megan Grass, who recorded the interaction and posted it on TikTok.

In the viral video, Megan called out to Rob and said: “I think you’re so cute and I was wondering if I could have your number?”

Rob was visibly flustered, blushed and after an awkward (but very cute) laugh said he was “flattered” before smoothly segueing into asking Megan where she was from.

After a little bit of small talk about Utah, Rob proceeded to turn down Megan in the most polite, somehow kinda affirming (??) way ever.

“I’ll tell you what,” he said.

“The easiest way [to contact me] is on Instagram because then my people can monitor it and see when it comes through because my number is hit or miss”.

Megan then sheepishly told Rob she’d actually DM’d him the night before to tell him she was coming, and Rob gave the most indulgent “oh no!” he could in response before promising he would look up her message later.

Truly a gem. If someone turned me down like this I’d probably give them a hug and thank them for the experience.

Megan captioned the video “TikTok, do your thing” which people usually write when they want to reach someone on the app. Though I don’t think it’ll work this time, given this was clearly Rob’s version of “I’m good, thanks”.

“He took the scenic route to ‘No’,” one user commented about the longwinded, kinda beautiful refusal.

Honestly, protect Robert Irwin at all costs.