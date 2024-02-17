Robert Irwin Has Announced He Has Split With Girlfriend Of Nearly 2 Years In Shock Statement

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend of two years, Rorie Buckley, have called things off. The young pair announced the news via their social media accounts late on Saturday morning.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” the Insta Story began.

“We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths.

“We won’t be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

Well well well. This is very sad news indeed. They seemed like a delightful couple!

The Instagram Story posted to Robert’s account on Saturday morning.

It is believed the couple had been together since November 2022, but didn’t go Instagram official until in August of 2023.

Without getting too deep into it, there could’ve been a few different reasons for the split.

Firstly, 19-year-old Rorie lives in Perth, and fun fact – she is the niece of the late and great Perth-born Aussie actor Heath Ledger. She also has an identical twin sister, Scarlett Buckley, who everyone initially thought Robert was dating.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Robert resides in Queensland, tending to the koalas at Australia Zoo.

The trek between those two parts of Australia is about five hours in a plane, plus more when you account for airport transfers and whatnot.

Secondly, Robert was just about to start filming the next season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.

And yes, South Africa isn’t technically too far from Perth in broad terms, however the international separation may have caused the pair a bit of unwanted strain.

Fingers crossed they’re both holding up during this shitty time.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.