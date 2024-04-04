Rebel Rising, the new memoir by Aussie actress Rebel Wilson, has been delayed for unknown reasons amid mass media attention due to its spicy content.

Wilson’s book was due to be released in Australia on Wednesday, April 3, but unfortunately it has been yanked from physical and virtual shelves.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, a bunch of fans who purchased the book online have now received refunds but no explanation as to why the sacred text is no longer available for our prying eyes.

In a statement to the publication, HarperCollins AU said: “Publication of Rebel Rising has been delayed but we have no further comment.”

The Amazon Australia website tells customers, “We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock”.

Meanwhile on Booktopia.com, Rebel Rising is currently listed as “unavailable” with no indication as to when or if the book will ever be available for purchase.

Per news.com.au, one fan wrote online that they were told by a local bookstore that the tome had been “recalled”.

“I am in Australia and can’t get a copy,” they wrote.

“Just went to my local book store and they said it has been recalled to be possibly be re-printed and have parts redacted!! Can we get it in the US?”

Punters in the UK also reported having the same issue.

The book has generated a fuck tonne of media attention with scores of stories being spun from all the intriguing details Rebel Wilson shared.

From her allegations against Sacha Baron Cohen and her Fat Pizza co-stars to details about losing her virginity to her beef with singer Adele, Rebel Rising has been the wildest book we’ve never read.

It has been speculated by news.com.au that legal woes might be the reason behind the delay of the book but this has not been confirmed.

Wilson previously claimed on Instagram that Baron Cohen’s lawyers had sent her a legal letter to try and “silence” her.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she shared on her Instagram Stories shortly before the Sacha Baron Cohen allegations got out.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

A spokesperson acting for Baron Cohen has since firmly denied the allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” the statement read.

Thank Christ for those advanced snippets, but let’s hope the full book makes its way to shelves eventually!