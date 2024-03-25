Aussie comedian and actor Rebel Wilson has dropped a scathing Instagram Story, revealing that Sacha Baron Cohen was the “asshole” who she’ll be making claims about in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

On Monday, Wilson shared on her Instagram (@rebelwilson) that her The Brothers Grimsby co-star would be mentioned in one of the chapters of her tell-all memoir Rebel Rising — which will deep dive into the “emotional and physical lessons” the actor has come across in life.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” Wilson began in her candid IG Story.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

(Image source: Instagram / @rebelwilson)

No further statement from Wilson has been shared. However, the namedrop comes days after she claimed an “asshole” was “trying to threaten” her over the memoir.

“I wrote about an asshole in my book. Now, said asshole is trying to threaten me,” Wilson alleged in another Instagram Story, obtained by Us Weekly, on March 22.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.”

In a second post, Us Weekly reported the Pitch Perfect actor claimed the “asshole” was “trying to stop press coming out” about Rebel Rising.

“But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth,” the actor wrote before signing off with a “xoxo”.

Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen in The Brothers Grimsby, 2016. (Image source: Sony Pictures)

Back on March 16, Wilson talked about how fellow actors had “no asshole policies” and why she now has one of her own, which would be discussed in Rebel Rising.

“I worked with a massive asshole. And yeah, now, I definitely have a no assholes policy,” Wilson revealed.

(Image source: Instagram / @rebelwilson) (Image source: Instagram / @rebelwilson)

As of writing, Cohen — who’s known for his famous characters such as Borat, Bruno and Ali G — has not released a statement regarding Wilson’s allegations.

Rebel Wilson’s book Rising Rebel is set to drop on April 2.

Image source: Getty Images / Rich Fury/VF22 and Vincent Sandoval