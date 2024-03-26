Rebel Wilson Accused Sacha Baron Cohen Of Harassing Her On Set In Resurfaced 2014 Interview

Further allegations by Rebel Wilson against Sacha Baron Cohen have come to light, this time in a resurfaced radio interview from 2014.

When the Australian comedian appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show to promote the movie The Brothers Grimsby, she detailed what working with Cohen was allegedly like.

“Sacha was so outrageous, every day he’s like, ‘just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,” she said at the time.

Wilson said she had threatened to call their shared agent over what she claimed to be harassment by Cohen, even claiming he asked her to “stick her finger up his butt”.

“I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit,” Wilson claimed he said.

The old interview resurfaced after Wilson revealed Cohen was the “asshole” co-star mentioned in one of the chapters of her memoir Rebel Rising earlier this week, which she says will be a deep dive into the “emotional and physical lessons” across her life.

Wilson’s post naming Cohen. Image: Instagram / @rebelwilson.

A spokesperson acting for Cohen has since firmly denied the allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” the statement said.

Despite this, Wilson said she had established a “no asshole policy” in a video shared to Instagram, and added that more would come to light in her book.

“I definitely have a no assholes policy,” she said.

Wilson also alleged Cohen threatened her with legal action if she chose to publish, but said she would not “be silenced or bullied by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers”.

Rebel Rising is set to be released on April 2.