Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Announce Split With Bizarre Tennis-Themed Instagram Story

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have announced they’re splitting up after more than 20 years together with a bizarre Instagram Story.

In the IG Story, the couple appear dressed in a matching tennis outfit and overlaid on the pic is a tennis-themed divorce statement. Apparently that’s a thing now?

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote.

The pair explained they had “jointly filed to end our marriage” in 2023 but have kept their split quiet until now.

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they said.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram)

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The statement was shared to both Baron Cohen and Fisher’s respective Instagram Stories.

What’s the real reason why they split? Stay tuned…

Fisher, 48, and Baron Cohen, 52, share three kids together – daughters Olive, 16, and Elula 13, as well as son Montgomery, nine.

The news comes amid Baron Cohen’s public feud with Rebel Wilson, who accused him of shocking on-set behaviour during the filming of their 2016 comedy flick Grimsby.

Earlier this week, she shared a pic alongside fellow Aussie actress Naomi Watts as the pair visited the theatre together.

Isla Fisher during a girls night out. (Credit: Instagram)

Fisher and Baron Cohen first met in 2002 at a “pretentious” Sydney party.

Baron Cohen said in a New York Times interview that he immediately knew Fisher was the one.

“We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did,” he said.

“It’s taken her about 20 years to know.”﻿

The couple got engaged in 2004, a union that saw the Aussie actress convert to Judaism, before they got hitched in 2010 in Paris.

The news comes just days after Rebel Wilson’s book Rebel Rising was delayed indefinitely for unknown reasons.

Wilson previously claimed on Instagram that Baron Cohen’s lawyers had sent her a legal letter to try and “silence” her.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she shared on her Instagram Stories shortly before the Sacha Baron Cohen allegations got out.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

A spokesperson acting for Baron Cohen has since firmly denied the allegations in a statement provided to CNN.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” the statement read.

Fisher has not commented on the very public spat between Rebel Wilson and her now-ex partner.