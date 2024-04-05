Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher: The Real Reason Why They Split

Earlier today, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced they’re splitting up with a bizarre tennis-themed statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories.

The couple had been together for 20 years and split last year in secret.

In the IG Story, the couple appear dressed in a matching tennis outfit and overlaid on the pic is a tennis-themed divorce statement.

Here’s everything we know about the real reason why Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split up.

Why did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split up?

There are no set deets at the moment, we’re just waiting for their mates to blab to the goss rags so we can get the BTS tea.

Either that, or Baron Cohen and / or Fisher will reveal themselves the next time they’re on a nighttime talkshow or a Call Her Daddy-type interview.

For now, all we have is their bizarre Instagram Story:

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote.

The pair explained they had “jointly filed to end our marriage” in 2023 but have kept their split quiet until now.

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” they said.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The bizarre IG Story in question. (Credit: Instagram / Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher)

While it’s currently unclear why they split up, it’s worth noting that the announcement came shortly after Baron Cohen found himself in a very public feud with Rebel Wilson over the content of her memoir Rebel Rising.

In fact, Wilson previously claimed on Instagram that Baron Cohen’s lawyers had sent her a legal letter to try and “silence” her.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she shared on her Instagram Stories shortly before the Sacha Baron Cohen allegations got out.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

The book has now been yanked from shelves with no reason given.

Much like how we’re currently in the dark about what went down with Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher — stay tuned for more!