It is a long-known fact that Rebel Wilson is a Disney Adult. The Disneyland fiend is absolutely fangin’ for the Mickey ears, the nostalgic movie magic and is often seen bringing her celebrity friends along for the ride.

Hell, she even proposed to her now fiancé Ramona Agruma in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle. Cute!

But if my partner gets any ideas, someone please slap it the fuck out of him. READ MORE Rebel Wilson Revealed She Named Her Newborn Baby After The Late Queen Liz & Random, But OK Fluid, the Australian actor revealed she was once banned from the Happiest Place On Earth for breaking one of the theme park’s rules.



“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days, because I took a photo in a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal,” she told host Hasan Minhaj.



That’s a big price to pay for taking a mirror selfie. Let the gal feel her oats in peace, I say!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

Thankfully, Wilson was offered a very convenient way to honour her ban, whilst slithering out of it completely. Kinda lucky for the happy couple, who’ve said they hope to get married at Disneyland, too.



“[Disneyland] called me up and said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?



“And I said, ‘Oh, June would be fine’,” she told Minhaj.



It pays to be famous, hey? Maybe I’ll chuff off to Wagga Wagga for a month to see if my parking fines disappear???



Wilson has been a long-standing member of Disney’s top secret ‘Club 33’, an invite-only club that costs over $30,000 USD (AUD $44,396.85) for membership.

With such a hefty price tag, only 500 people are rumoured to be members.



While the members of Club 33 usually keep their involvement under-wraps, Wilson was forced to come clean about her membership during her infamous defamation case with Woman’s Day in 2017, as it had relevance to her case.



Being such an exclusive little gang, it’s not a huge surprise that the secretive frozen-head committee at Disney doesn’t want pics of the inner sanctum leaking to the peasants general public – even if it is just the toot.

