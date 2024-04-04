Rebel Wilson’s Salary Jump Between Bridesmaids And Pitch Perfect 3 Is Actually Eye Watering

Rebel Wilson‘s new memoir Rebel Rising has been dishing all the behind-the-scenes tea from her career, including losing her virginity and which actors she found most difficult to work with. She’s also revealed how much she was paid for certain projects, and some of these figures will leave you sweating.

Wilson was paid a measly $3,500 for her breakout role in Bridesmaids — but she said that “didn’t matter” to her because it got her into the SAG-AFTRA union, and therefore into Hollywood.

And it did — within two weeks after Bridesmaids premiered, she booked six films, one of which was Pitch Perfect.

“Boy, did that movie pay dividends!” she wrote, revealing that she earned $65,000 from the box office hit for her role as Fat Amy.

However, it wasn’t until Pitch Perfect 2 came out that the franchise really took off — and this laid the groundwork for the Barden Bellas to negotiate a pretty sweet deal for Pitch Perfect 3.

Image: Universal Studios Image: Getty. Rebel Wilson’s career was catapulted to new heights after Pitch Perfect.

Wilson was able to negotiate a salary of a whopping $10 million for the film — an extra million on top of what she was offered.

“Universal Studios are incredible, but did they make a tonne of money from the Pitch Perfect movies? Yes,” she told The New York Times.

“So despite me absolutely loving all those folks at Universal, did I use that leverage to my advantage? Yes. And in the 11th hour, I go, ‘You know, that’s a lovely offer of $9 million. But I need one more to make it 10.’

“That’s a big milestone when you’re an actor. To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge. Sometimes women don’t like to talk about that. Whereas I don’t think the guys have any issues saying they get $20 million a movie.”

READ MORE Rebel Wilson’s Body Double Shares What It Was Like Working On The Brothers Grimsby Set

This isn’t the only tea Rebel Wilson dropped in her memoir either.

She’s also discussed her theory that Adele hates her, and torched Fat Pizza for how she was treated on set.

The controversial memoir was supposed to release on April 3 — but it’s reportedly been pulled off shelves and delayed “indefinitely”. Harper Collins has not issued a reason yet as to why.