Rebel Wilson Reckons Adele Hates Her Because People Used To Confuse Them For One Another

Another day, another dose of tea coming out of Rebel Wilson‘s upcoming memoir Rebel Rising. This time, the goss is that Rebel believes singer-songwriter Adele hates her because people used to get them both mixed up back in the day.

In an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly, the 44-year-old Aussie star reflects on her own time as a plus-sized woman, and how referring to other people in those terms might offend some people.

“Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” Rebel wrote.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another.”

Rebel Wilson. Adele.

However, Rebel admits that she doesn’t ~actually~ know how Adele feels for sure.

“I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her,” she said. Honestly, she sounds like me the day after I’ve had a big night on the piss and the “everybody hates me” hangxiety sets in. It’s most likely delulu yet very relatable!!!

But the mum-of-one went on to look back at the times she actually had run into Adele at industry events — and she claims that the “Chasing Pavements” singer wanted nothing to do with her and would “quickly turn away” when Rebel would try to approach her for a chat.



“[It was] as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy’,” Rebel wrote, referring to her character in Pitch Perfect.

Adele has not commented publicly on Rebel’s claims.

Rebel holding her highly anticipated memoir Rebel Rising.

This isn’t the only tidbit of juicy tea from Rebel’s memoir. Even though the book hasn’t even been officially released yet, Rebel has dished some serious dirt during her press run for the book.

On March 25, Rebel took to her Instagram Stories to share the name of a co-star that she talked mad shit about in her book.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” Wilson wrote on her IG Story.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Sacha has since responded via a statement to CNN where he says Rebel’s claims are “demonstrably false” and “contradicted by extensive detailed evidence”.

And — if that wasn’t enough industry goss —in an excerpt shared by Stellar magazine, Rebel claimed that during her time on the Aussie TV show Fat Pizza which helped her launch her career she had to deal with constant derogatory and fatphobic jokes — a claim that Fat Pizza actor Paul Fenech has since slammed.

“I was in a boys’ show, so I had to take their fatphobic jokes right on my double chin,” she said.

“All people cared about was that I was fat and funny. And I was doing both of those things very well.”

Rebel Rising will hit the shelves on April 2 — and I can’t wait to see what other nuggets of drama come out then.