Rebel Wilson Reckons She Missed Out On A ‘Yuge Role Because Of Melissa McCarthy’s Connections

Aussie comedian Rebel Wilson claims she missed out on a ‘yuge movie role because of Melissa McCarthy‘s friendship with the bosses behind the flick. Ahhh, Rebel Rising, you truly are the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to celebri-tea.

ICYMI: Rebel Wilson has been popping off in the media because of all the bombshells that have been dropped in the lead-up to the release of her tell-all memoir Rebel Rising. With revelations like invitations to a drug-fuelled orgy to a cheeky beef with Adele — the publicity for the book and Wilson’s personal life seem fuarking messy.

Adding to Wilson’s list of confessions and feuds, the comedian recently claimed that she lost a movie role to fellow actor Melissa McCarthy.

Per The Mirror, on Monday evening, Wilson was speaking at an event at the London Palladium when she revealed that she originally auditioned for the role of Megan in Bridesmaids.

Wilson did not land the role and Megan was handed to McCarthy — who played the character so well, in my opinion.

When reflecting on her audition, Wilson claimed: “They were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend.”

(Image source: Universal Pictures / Bridesmaids)

Even though Wilson missed out on the role, the directors did give her a part in the film as Matt Lucas‘ sister, Brynn. This was because the people in charge of casting for Bridesmaids thought she resembled the Little Britain comedian.

(Image source: Universal Pictures / Bridesmaids)

Although she was grateful for receiving a spot in the film, the publication reported that Wilson had felt like she “was left disappointed”.

“So I come in and start improvising and it went on for an hour,” Wilson said, recalling her audition for Bridesmaids.

“I got the call and they said ‘You got the part!’ And I went, ‘What, the role?!’ And they went ‘Not that role. You really look like Matt Lucas. He’s this British comedian and he’s already been cast in the film so we’re just going to add you in as his sister.’

“So I’m like, ‘Alright!’ I was like, I guess it’s ok but I really wanted the Melissa McCarthy role… they were like ‘You’ve been cast in a Hollywood film’ and I was like ‘Yeah, but I don’t really have a role.’”

The fresh Melissa McCarthy claim comes after weeks of drama surrounding Wilson’s memoir.

As mentioned previously, during the publicity run for Rebel Rising, Wilson shared that she had beef with the singer Adele. She also claimed that a British Royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy.

Earlier this year, The Pitch Perfect actor stirred up controversy when an extract of the book she shared her true thoughts about the Aussie TV show Fat Pizza. Wilson also jumped on her Instagram to label Brothers Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen an “asshole”.

The publication date for Rebel Rising in Australia was unfortunately pushed back to Wednesday, May 8.

news.com.au has speculated that the reason behind the ‘yuge delay was due to legal issues with Sacha Baron Cohen. The publication has reported that the chapter mentioning the Borat actor has been “blacked out” in the Aussie version of the book.

Regardless, I am super keen to see what other bombshells are being dropped in Rebel Rising. It’s not even available in Australia and there’s already so much to unpack!

Image source: Universal Pictures / Bridesmaids