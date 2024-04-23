Rebel Wilson Claims A Royal Invited Her To A Drug-Fuelled Orgy & Dropped 3 Hints About Who

If I could describe Rebel Wilson‘s memoir, Rebel Rising, I would say it’s like a giant tea kettle because the amount of gossip that has poured out of the book is boiling!!! And the most recent hot piece of goss to have come out of the book involves a member of the Royal Family and an orgy. Pure nightmare fuel.

Wilson has been delivering bombshell after bombshell with her memoir, to the point that its release was delayed in Australia to deal with various legal threats.

Earlier in the year, the book triggered a lot of chat amongst netizens and gossip tabloids as the Bridesmaids actor shared she had written allegations involving Sacha Baron Cohen, her “beef” with Adele and her true feelings about starring in Fat Pizza.

READ MORE Rebel Wilson Has Canned Her Aussie Book Tour Weeks After Its Release Date Was Abruptly Halted

Most recently, an extract from Rebel Rising has unearthed a wild story about how Wilson was invited to a “drug-fuelled orgy” by a member of the British Royal Family at a home owned by a US tech billionaire.

(Image source: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne)

Per the extract, which was shared by the UK’s Telegraph, the comedian claimed the invitation was extended to her in 2014. However, unlike Sacha Baron Cohen and Adele, she did not name-drop the billionaire or the Royal.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls’,” Wilson wrote.

The comedian said the sex party (sexarty?) had a medieval theme, and was held at a ranch outside of Los Angeles.

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight,” Wilson continued.

Towards the end of the night, Wilson claimed that some bloke walked out with a tray packed with what she thought was “candy”.

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time,’” Wilson wrote.

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!

“Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Molly and orgies???? In Hollywood? Groundbreaking.

Side note: I am curious about a price breakdown on a “tray of molly”.

READ MORE Rebel Wilson’s Body Double Shares What It Was Like Working On The Brothers Grimsby Set

Who was the British Royal that invited Rebel Wilson to a drug-fuelled orgy?

As mentioned previously, Wilson did not name-drop this bloke like the other celebs, however, she did drop three clues as to his identity. Little breadcrumbs, if you will.

One of the major clues includes the mention of his lineage to the British throne, which she said was “fifteenth or twentieth”.

She also described the bloke as “the Windsor”, which could suggest that he’s super close to the Royal Family, despite his lengthy lineage.

Another clue is also the date on which the event happened, which she claimed was 2014.

The alleged medieval orgy took place a year before she lost her virginity, which she said happened when she was 35.

READ MORE Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher: The Real Reason Why They Split

Unlike Sacha Baron Cohen, I don’t think we’re ever going to know invited her to this druggy soirée.

But I’m not surprised that a British Royal would be inviting folks to orgy parties with trays of MDMA.

Can’t wait to see what Wilson will spill next!

Rebel Rising will be hitting bookstores in Australia on May 8.

Image source: Getty Images / David M. Benett/Dave Benett