Rebel Wilson Has Canned Her Aussie Book Tour Weeks After Its Release Date Was Abruptly Halted

Aussie actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has cancelled her Australian book tour dates weeks after it was announced that the release of her memoir Rebel Rising was delayed Down Under.

On Thursday, punters who bought tickets to Wilson’s upcoming event, An Evening With Rebel Wilson, were shocked to learn that it had been cancelled.

According to Ticketek’sofficial website, the reason as to why the highly-anticipated event had been canned was due to “scheduling changes”.

(Image source: Ticketek)

Across two weeks in May, the Bridesmaids actor was set to visit Queensland, Victoria and Sydney to share a shit tonne of stories surrounding her experiences in Hollywood, Aussie TV and life in general.

Most importantly, Wilson was going to spill tea about her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, which has caused an uproar in the media due to the allegations she made against Brothers Grimsby co-star Sacha Baron Cohen, her thoughts on Aussie TV show Fat Pizza and sooo much more.

“From the scene-stealing star of Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with a refreshingly candid, funny, and inspiring conversation about her forthcoming book Rebel Rising and her unconventional journey to Hollywood success, and self-love,” the event description reads on Ticketek.

Following the cancellation, Wilson took to her Instagram story to confirm the reason behind why the event was canned.

“I’m really excited for UK and Australian readers to finally get to read Rebel Rising,” Wilson began.

“Unfortunately I now won’t be able to do the in-person book events in Australia due to my changing work schedule.”

(Image source: Instagram / @rebelwilson)

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, ticketholders to An Evening With Rebel Wilson will receive refunds which will be processed automatically.

The event’s cancellation comes weeks after it was announced that Rebel Rising‘s release was delayed. However, there was never a reason that explained why it was pushed back.

It was speculated by news.com.au that the delay was due to legal issues surrounding the contents of the memoir.

Before the book’s release date — which was originally April 3 — the Pitch Perfect actor took to her IG account to reveal that Baron Cohen was the “asshole” that she mentioned in her book.

She also claimed that the Borat actor’s legal team attempted to “silence” her ahead of the publication of her book.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she shared on her Instagram Stories shortly before the Sacha Baron Cohen allegations got out.

“The ‘asshole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

(Image source: Instagram / @rebelwilson)

Following Wilson’s allegation, Baron Cohen’s legal team shared a statement with CNN, denying the claims.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” the statement read.

In the lead-up to the release of Rebel Rising, Wilson also stirred up a media frenzy after spilling some major tea about Fat Pizza, when she lost her virginity and her petty beef with mother Adele.

Thankfully, Wilson did confirm that her book will finally hit Aussie stores on May 8. But what I find quite cheeky is that if you search it up on Big W, the book says “REVISED EDITION” next to it.

(Image source: Big W)

Best believe I’m copping a copy but I desperately need to know what was changed!!!

Image source: Getty Images / James Gourley