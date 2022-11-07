Rebel Wilson Shared A Pitch Perfect Post Announcing She’s Welcomed Her First Bb Via Surrogate

Aussie icon Rebel Wilson has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect star shared the exciting news on Instagram.

She shared piccies of her gorgeous bub and wrote, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

She added, “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

She also shared a sweet piccie on her Instagram Story next to a ‘BABY’ sign, holding a bunch of balloons.

Love this for ya, Rebs!

It comes after reports that she’s engaged to her girlfriend of seven months, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

The New York Post reported that the pair were “abuzz” about their engagement at a recent Halloween event, and shared the news with fellow partygoers.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider told the publication.

Engagement rumours were sparked last month when the actor shared a loved-up Instagram post alongside her girlfriend, wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring.

Back in June, Wilson announced that she’s into women as she went public with her relationship with Agruma.

It wasn’t exactly her choice given that the jackasses at the Sydney Morning Herald threatened to out her.

But not to worry, they’ll be getting theirs soon enough.

Meanwhile Rebel is living her best life as a fiancé and mama.