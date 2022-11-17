In yet another case of “y’all would never say this to a man”, Rebel Wilson has been slammed by sexists of every gender after footage of her attending a party DAYS after she had a baby via surrogate. Gasp! Even non-birthing mothers must abstain from ever enjoying themselves once they have a kid, it seems.

ICYMI, Rebel and her partner Ramona Agruma welcomed a baby via surrogate sometime in early November — she announced the birth on the 8th and said it happened earlier that week.

Five days after her announcement, she attended the launch event of Paris Hilton‘s virtual realm “Paris World”. There are reports she also went to Leonardo Di Caprio‘s 48th birthday party.

You’d think this would be a non-story, given the fact that she is a celebrity and going to events hosted by other celebrities is basically what she does (some would probably argue it is her job), but angry people on social media reckon otherwise.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Rebel wrote she had a “total sliving last night” and congratulated Paris for her event. It took about 0.5 seconds for people to mum-shame her for it.

“I sure as heck wouldn’t have left my newborn to go partying the week she was born! Whether I had birthed her myself or not is irrelevant!” one person wrote.

“She can do whatever she wants, as can any mum, but it does seem a little odd that a week after a baby that she longed for so long arrives and she’s out partying,” another wrote.

“Even if it was for an hour or so, it still seems a bit strange.”

Soooooo mums cannot be away from their baby for even an hour or they’re strange and apathetic?!

“This is the most important time to bond with your baby, not party,” another commenter scolded.

Another told Wilson to “think of the woman” who gave birth to her child.

Now look — criticism of the ethics around celebrities essentially paying paying women to endure the pain and trauma of pregnancy and birth for them is a conversation I can understand. There’s certainly lots to say about how people with uteruses are commodified for their reproductive capacities, or even about how it’s kind of cooked that celebrities can, effectively, buy a baby.

If you want to discuss Rebel Wilson in that capacity, then by all means, go ahead. There’s plenty to talk about in regards to legitimately probbo things she had said or done. But hating on her for going to party while also being a mother is weird and sexist.

Firstly, I can’t imagine anyone shaming a man for leaving his child at home like this.

Secondly, women are allowed to fkn enjoy themselves. It’s fine to hire a sitter or nanny or whatever to watch your kid while you go out. The idea that a woman who dares leaves the home while having a child is out-dated, misogynistic, and when it comes from other mums it sounds jealous and spiteful.

Let mums live, honestly.