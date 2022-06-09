Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community on Instagram and it’s a pride month miracle!

The star shared a lovely snap with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma and wrote: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

Back in May, Wilson teased that she was “happily” in a relationship but did not reveal who she was with.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she said on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast “U Up.”

“I met them at a friend’s setup,” she said. Notice the “them”? We shoulda known!

Wilson added that she had been using dating apps to find love for some time, but she was later set up with her new boo by a mate.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup,” she said. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

According to Page Six, Rebel brought Ramona along with her to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March as her plus one.

They also went on a long weekend trip to Park City, Utah together in April, where they attended an event on behalf of Operation Smile.

Rebel and Ramona (who is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon – a female owned, sustainable fashion brand based in Los Angeles, California) have shared a bunch of pics together on Instagram, although fans assumed that they were just mates.

Congrats to the happy couple!