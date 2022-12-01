Rebel Wilson has been slammed by her plus-size followers after her très expensive loungewear brand R&R Club launched without any sizes larger than XL. Considering Wilson’s history as a plus-size woman it’s a pretty interesting decision from the actor.

Featuring $270 hoodies and $225 sweatpants, Wilson’s new label offers the ability to sit in comfort around your house and contemplate how many weeks of groceries you could have bought instead of a plain white loungewear set.

Fat positive influencer and TikToker Destiny Ann slammed Wilson in a video about her new line and said it was “confusing” that the line didn’t go past a size XL.

“I don’t understand how someone who is plus-size for the majority of her career and the majority of her life — someone who knows hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing and actually find it in your size — I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL,” she said.

“People’s biggest argument for this is that it’s ‘so expensive to have all these size ranges’. It’s Rebel Wilson! She has money! It’s so disheartening.”

Rebel Wilson responded to the backlash with a pretty simple message on her Instagram: more sizes are coming. Maybe. Possibly. She’ll think about it.

She said the limited range was part of an experiment in “limited sizes” and that “in success” she’ll now start planning the release of more sizes and colours. Interesting that some people’s bodies are a bonus addition to your range after you’ve made a heap of dosh from everyone else.

1/2Lovely. 2/2Living for this forced Insta pose.

“It’s so disappointing when you see something you love and are so excited and they do not offer in my size!” wrote one fan on TikTok.

“Her recent statement issued saying that with the success, they will add more colours and sizes? You don’t see Lizzo excluding sizes,” wrote another.

Still sniggering at Rebel Wilson creating a clothing line that doesn't cater to plus sizing.

Absolutely wild scenes, but not surprising. Former fat people can sometimes end up being the worst when it comes to fatphobia and/or exclusion.



Chile… — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) November 27, 2022

mrs rebel wilson coming out with a $300 set that only goes to an L/XL,,,



if I speak— pic.twitter.com/liyxHma53U — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) November 26, 2022

rebel wilson is rlly charging 180 dollars for a basic white hoodie that goes up to size xl — emily — iwtv spoilers (@kendallroyanti) November 27, 2022

I'm honestly so disgusted with @RebelWilson. As a former fat woman, she was supported by that community. To have her say as an afterthought "we plan to make more sizes in success" is disheartening. Do better! Because those people supported you being FAT, not this greedy person. — Outsp0ken (@samsmeltzer20) November 30, 2022

It’s about time every clothing range had sizes for everyone. Multi-millionaires have no excuse for not providing for every human who may want to feel comfortable and beautiful in their clothes.