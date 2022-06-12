Rebel Wilson has responded to the outpouring of kindness after the mess that was *that* Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) article.

In a brief tweet, Rebel replied to journalist Kate Doak thanking her for her support during the “very hard situation”.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace,” the tweet read.

Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 12, 2022

Pretty much the entire internet has jumped to Rebel Wilson’s defence after the SMH crafted a horrific take on her coming out, during which journalist Andrew Hornery posited that Rebel ‘wronged’ the SMH by not allowing it to break the news that she is dating a woman.

Rebel hard launched her girlfriend Ramona Agruma on Insta two days ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

It’s 2022. We all know by now that outing people is super wrong. Everyone should be able to come out on their own terms, no matter how famous they are.

Rebel owning her queerness and coming out via her own socials is awesome. But it’s sad to think she may have felt pressured to come out before she was ready.

She’s certainly handling this difficult situation with a ton of grace.

