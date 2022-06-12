An absolute fossil at the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) has crafted the worst possible take on Rebel Wilson‘s recent coming out and the internet has appropriately fired back.

The opinion piece published on Saturday is titled “Rebel starts spreading the news of relationship”. In it, columnist Andrew Hornery formulated a take that was so antiquated it deserved its own exhibition at Sydney’s Museum of Ancient Cultures.

Hornery made the argument that Rebel Wilson wronged the SMH by not allowing it to break the news that she was dating a woman.

Yes, you read that correctly.

He contended that instead of publishing her extremely personal news to her own social media channels, Rebel Wilson should’ve allowed the SMH to have an exclusive juicy scoop. During Pride Month no less…

“In a perfect world, “outing” same-sex celebrity relationships should be a redundant concept in 2022. Love is love, right?” Hornery’s article begins.

“As Rebel Wilson knows, we do not live in a perfect world.

“So, it was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.

“Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new “Disney Princess” on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.

“She even had her “bestie”, the actor Hugh Sheridan, doing radio interviews on breakfast FM on Friday morning, during which he gloated about introducing the women to each other six months ago. Apparently, they had hit it off pretty much immediately but had kept the relationship under wraps.

“Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.

Wow. Just fucking wow.

Predictably, the internet has clapped the fuck back in support of Rebel Wilson.

One Tweet by BBC World reporter Megha Mohan has gone absolutely viral online gaining over 109,000 likes at the time of writing.

I’ve just read this @smh piece 3 times to make sure that I wasn’t misreading. The publication messaged Rebel Wilson saying they would out her in 2 days – and is now complaining that she chose to announce her relationship with a woman herself. Quite astonishing. pic.twitter.com/qiPZkYFmka — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) June 11, 2022

In case you were wondering how Pride Month is going, the @smh got in touch with Rebel Wilson to say they’d be outing her in the next few days, so when Rebel came out herself the journalists are throwing a tantrum that she robbed them of an exclusive. — Dr. Bodie A. Ashton (@manwithoutatan) June 11, 2022

@yourbestfriendjoshua The Sydney Morning Herald ADMITS they were going to OUT Rebel Wilson in 2 days if ahe didnt address the circulating rumors…😡😡😡 ♬ original sound – Joshua Pingley

the smh having a whinge that rebel wilson didn’t let them exploit them outing her pic.twitter.com/fsuaCa0DNT — Joshua Badge (@joshuabadge) June 11, 2022

Pride Month should be a time when queer folk feel they can take a few steps forward.

Unfortunately, this article from the SMH (which is wholly owned by Nine Entertainment Co., as is PEDESTRIAN.TV) represents a giant step back.

To all our LGBTQIA+ mates out there, keep doin’ you. No matter what Stinky McStinkface at the SMH reckons.

We love ya and always will.

