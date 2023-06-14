Queer Icons Got Their Kit Off For British Vogue’s Pride Month Issue & It’s A Gay Xmas Miracle

It’s a wonderful day to be queer, my friends. In fact, it’s a wonderful month. And in celebration of Pride Month, British Vogue has turned the lens on some of the most influential queer icons of our time, showcasing their impact and beauty in stunning portraits by photographer Tim Walker. Two of which happen to be celebrating the birthday suit in all its glory.



Gracing the cover in nothing by style is none other than cheeky British icon Miriam Margolyes. But inside the mag is where she bares her goodies.



By goodies I mean scones. Duh. (Image Source: British Vogue)

The award-winning British-Australian actor is known for many roles on screen, including her tenure in the Harry Potter series as Professor Sprout. She’s also a notable voice actor and author who has released two best-selling books. But over the years, Miriam has gained an audience for her no holds barred chat show appearances and her incredibly raunchy, unapologetic stories.



“I’m still a bit of a child. I can’t resist naughtiness” she revealed to British Vogue.

Miriam has never shied away from sharing stories that many people might find a bit vulgar. But the best bit is that her stories about nudity, sex, and even straight-up cum are coming from a homely older lesbian giggling at the bulging eyes of her shocked audiences. What’s not to love?



“It’s a strong position if you’re not afraid to be who you are,” she said.



“We’re all so insecure. People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel more relaxed, make people feel good about themselves, and just try and lessen the torture for people a bit.”



Miriam also shared about when she realised she was a lesbian during a time when homosexuality in the UK was illegal in 1966.



“I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal,” she explained.



Miriam isn’t the only queer icon that British Vogue has captured so beautifully. Another featured actor is Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa.

(Image Source: British Vogue)

Ncuti is one of the hottest in-demand acting talents right now. After his effervescent and fabulous portrayal of gay student Eric in Sex Education, he’s gone on to appear in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, and by the end of the year, he’ll be stepping into his biggest role yet as the first black, openly queer Doctor Who.



When Ncuti auditioned for the role, he never expected to land such a coveted gig.



“I was just like, ‘There’s no way I’ll get this’. It’s a British institution and there’s no way they’ll cast a Black man,” he said, adding that he was “numb” with shock when he found out he got the role.



“And keeping it a secret until the announcement was very difficult. I’d often get a little tipsy in Soho House, make a new best friend in the bathroom, tell them and run off. Thankfully, it never got out.”

(Image Source: British Vogue)

Despite the heights that his career is flying to, Ncuti is incredibly aware of the impact his breakout character Eric has had on him and the wider community.



“[Eric’s] been bullied and he’s kind of at the bottom of the pile, so there’s just this joy that lives within him because he has nothing to lose,” he explains.



“He can only be himself, and that’s so fun to play. He sits within all of these intersections – being gay, West African, religious, all these things that are not the norm at his school, which have given him so many different perspectives on and insights into the world – and that’s his power.



“Queer people are outsiders, and that’s why they’re all-powerful.”

British Vogue‘s July issue also features interviews and gorgeous photographs of other queer people of influence, including Janelle Monáe, Rina Sawayama, Bella Ramsay, and Emma D’Arcy.



Not only is the issue visually gorgeous, but it’s also filled with stories that touch on many facets of the LGBTQ+ experience whilst elevating queer joy.



Because while there’s still a long way to go, there’s always a reason to celebrate queer joy.

