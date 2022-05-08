Breakout Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the next lead in Doctor Who, making him the first Black actor to play the lead role in the long-running British sci-fi series.

The 29-year-old Scottish actor teased his casting by dropping two hearts plus a blue square on his Insta, representing the Doctor’s Tardis, a time-travelling police telephone box.

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, later confirmed the news via BBC’s statement.

“A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” he said.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

“I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Ncuti takes the reins from Jodie Whittaker who was the first female Doctor.

We will see Ncuti play the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, according to the BBC.