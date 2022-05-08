Joe Locke, the leading man of Netflix’s new teen romance series Heartstopper (more like heartWARMER) has put his hand up to play Disney’s first-ever gay prince. Safe to say we couldn’t be more thrilled at the idea.

During an interview with The Independent, Joe Locke revealed his history-making aspiration.

“I would love to play the first gay Disney prince,” the 18-year old said. “That would be a dream.”

Since the revelation, the internet has (appropriately) gone into full-throttle hype mode.

someone put joe locke into a queer disney prince movie but make it enemies to lovers i need this in order to heal — rain ☽ 🍂 (@ELCTRV) May 6, 2022

joe locke is already a disney prince… he’s literally right here, what are you waiting for disney? pic.twitter.com/y9Xh0USlpD — Ari 🍂 | joe & kit defender | ZOE DAY (@georgiawarrstan) May 6, 2022

get your ass up and cast joe locke as the first gay disney prince. seems like no one wants to cast joe locke as the first gay disney prince. — jace (@darcylesbian) May 6, 2022

manifesting joe locke as a gay disney prince pic.twitter.com/Q01d0T63if — ames 🍂 (@nelliesnick) May 6, 2022

i will sell my organs for you to be able to play a gay disney prince — louis🍂 (@hugs4bash) May 6, 2022

make joe locke the first gay disney prince i am BEGGING — bel 🍂 (@lomldarcy) May 6, 2022

why are we arguing about things that have zero impact when we could instead be demanding disney to cast joe locke as a gay prince — moe 🍂 (@giantrugbyidiot) May 6, 2022

Joe Locke also used the interview to send a message to young queer folk about Heartstopper.

“I want it to say to young queer people: ‘You deserve to have this story. This happiness is not out of your reach.

“You don’t not deserve the things in a classic heterosexual love story because you happen to be queer.’”

For those of you who aren’t currently subscribed to Netflix (or stealing someone else’s account), Hearstopper is a beautiful story based on Alice Oseman‘s hugely popular webcomic of the same name.

It follows openly gay nerd Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and rugby player/golden retriever if it were a human Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) as they develop an unlikely friendship at an all-boys school and come to realise it might be something more.

The show also follows the lives of Charlie’s other friends at school. That includes his best friends adorably grumpy film buff Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney).

Elle is a trans-female student who moved from Charlie’s school to an all-girls school and is played by an actual trans woman (!!!).

Since its release, Heartstopper has been dazzling fans across the globe. The show has managed to cop a perfect 100% critic approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can catch future Disney prince (???) Joe Locke on Netflix as of right freakin now. Hop on it!