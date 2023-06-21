Homophobic Vandals Destroyed A Pride Sign In Syd & Isn’t It Great Living In A Progressive City

Homophobic vandals have destroyed a Pride sign erected in Sydney’s south-west and I absolutely love how fast we’re all regressing as a society. Progress? In MY Sydney? Absolutely not.

The Pride sign was put up in Camden to commemmorate US Pride Month (which is in June, while the Aussie Pride Month is in March). However, all that remains of the sign now is the letter “E” after vandals came and obliterated it. WTF is going on in this country.

“It is with deep sadness we have to write this, but our Pride Month display … has been vandalised overnight,” wrote Camden City Council on Facebook.

“We pride ourselves on being accepting, inclusive and diverse and we will continue to celebrate everyone within our community for our commonalities but also for those things that make us different and unique.”

David Burrell, who shared images of the destroyed sign online, told Yahoo! News that whoever did this had “lost their right to live” in the “beautiful town” of Camden.

“You can protest but don’t destroy things. They should hack off. They’re not welcome here,” he said.

“People are entitled to their opinion but don’t resort to vandalism to prove a point.”

Camden locals took to the Facebook post to share their discontent with the harmless sign being destroyed by vandals.

Keep in mind the exact same sign was erected in March for Australian Pride Month and nobody batted an eye. It’s suddenly cool to hate on drag queens and queer people, I guess.

“I really feel sorry for people who live with such hatred it must be very consuming,” wrote one commenter.

“What a sad life they must live. Thank you Camden Council for promoting inclusiveness in our community.”

“To people posting their laughing emojis… what does this take away from you? Why do you think being included is laughable?” wrote another.

“Vandals… need to get a life if you have to resort to this to entertain yourselves,” wrote a third.

Australia is starting to feel like such an unsafe place for queer people to live and express themselves, and it hurts.

We’ve had anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors marching through the streets of Sydney as well as “Christian Lives Matter” loonies inflicting violence upon the queer community.

Queer people don’t want anything but to live their lives without fear. Why is that so insulting to so many people?