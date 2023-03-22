CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses transphobia, homophobia and violence against LGBTQIA+ people.

A “Christian Lives Matter” group of about 500 people attended a scheduled speech by One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham on Tuesday night, but things turned (even more) south when it’s alleged that 200 of them swarmed and attacked a group of 15 queer activists. It hasn’t even been a week since the last violent anti-LGBTQIA+ protest. I’m so fkn tired.

The large crowd gathered at St Michael’s Church Hall in NSW’s Belfield to hear renowned anti-LGBTQIA+ muppet Mark Latham talk about keeping queer activism out of schools, “religious freedom” and “parental rights”. So basically the usual far-right Christian bullshit.

NSW Police gathered on the scene once things reportedly became violent.

“During the event, it is alleged a number of glass bottles and other projectiles were thrown at police,” NSW Police said in a statement.

NSW Police charged a 41-year-old man with common assault and arrested a 34-year-old for encouraging the commission of crimes.

This brutal attack on peaceful LGBTI+ protesters should make it clear that Christian Lives Matter is a violent fascistic hate group supported by One Nation & Mark Latham who did nothing to stop the wave of violent attacks carried out in his name tonight pic.twitter.com/BvAuvPtJzE — Community Action for Rainbow Rights (@lgbti_sydney) March 21, 2023

Before the speak out even began hundreds of far right protesters charged out of the church and surrounded the small group of LGBTI+ activists and pelted them with rocks, bottles and punches as a small number of police struggled to hold them back. — Community Action for Rainbow Rights (@lgbti_sydney) March 21, 2023

“We were rushed on by a crowd of about 200 far-right, extremely violent thugs who surrounded us, attempted to break through police lines, punched us in the face, grabbed women’s hair and threw them to the ground and threw glass bottles,” an LGBTQIA+ protestor told Nine.

“We were in fear for our lives.”

Mere weeks after Pride Month wrapped up, it seems anti-LGBTQIA+ individuals are in full force. Violence against queer people is not something new in this country, but there appears to be a resurgence in public displays of hate.

It’s becoming harder to be a queer person out in the world and my heart is fkn heavy at the thought of how far we’re regressing as a society. LGBTQIA+ people deserve to live and express themselves just like anyone else.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the “Christian Lives Matter” group co-opted a movement established by Black people to highlight racism and racial discrimination, it’s now alleged to have added violence and hate speech to its repertoire.

Pretty bold for a group that has never been silenced or othered in the history of this country and claims to be about “Christian” values.

I’m sure this news is shocking to many of you, it shows that the far right are a serious violent threat in Sydney right now and that we all need to stand together and protect each other.

In solidarity. — Community Action for Rainbow Rights (@lgbti_sydney) March 21, 2023

Mark Latham took to Twitter shortly after police prevented him from speaking and shut down the event. There, he claimed to be unaware of all the violence.

“I didn’t see what happened on the front street but I sincerely convey my best wishes to those injured and thank the police officers involved for their work,” he said.

“No one should take the law into their own hands. Violence at political events is wrong.

“The role of the NSW Police should be to protect and defend the rights of election candidates to participate freely in public meetings… Not to join the cancel culture movement.”

You’d think if his supporters started the violence he’d be a little more critical of them, but it seems Latham blames the brawl on the “provocation” of LGBTQIA+ people. Classic.

These transgender radical Leftwing protesters cannot continue to go around threatening to block public roads and access to a church, a place of worship.

The law should deal with them.

Their provocation triggered the wild scenes at Belfield.

Enough is enough. — Real Mark Latham (@RealMarkLatham) March 21, 2023

This next part may distress queer people. It fkn boiled my blood, that’s for sure.

Folks have posted footage obtained from the internet of the brawl, and it’s an absolutely disgusting display of straight male privilege.

Unsurprisingly, there are pretty much no women in the Christian Lives Matter crowds.

This video was posted by cameraman @chriscoveries, which appears to show him being “attacked and knocked down” by Christian Lives Matter protestors.

Live Christian Lives Matter Mark Latham Counter Protedt https://t.co/CXib16pzrV — Chriscoveries (@Chriscoveries) March 21, 2023

The following videos were posted by Community Action for Rainbow Rights, and show the extent of the problem.

The first video is from Christian Lives Matter activist Christian Sukkar.

In the vid, he can be heard speaking before the protest.

“If you are going down tomorrow to see the protesters there is only one way: that way is to grab them and you drag them by their fucking hair,” his voice is heard saying in the video.

“To the real boys, to the real motherfucking G’s, you go there tomorrow and you fucking shake them up and you drag them by the fucking head… time to rise, time to let them know where we stand.

“Peace be with you tomorrow.”

The following video, also posted by Community Action for Rainbow Rights, shows violent behaviour from protestors.

I’m tired of people disguising their hatred of others as Christian values.

I’m tired of peaceful LGBTQIA+ people constantly being met with violence just because they exist.

I’m tired of protests like this being allowed in this country.

I’m so over it. This needs to end, but I feel like things are just continually getting worse for queer people in Australia.