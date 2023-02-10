I’m sorry to say it but if you’re a fan of one of the greatest television shows on right now — Sex Education — I have some bad news to tell you. Ncuti Gatwa is leaving the show. We really can’t have nice things, can we?

Gatwa revealed the news via an Instagram post on Thursday. The post included a pic of his Sex Education trailer with the word “Eric” written on it to represent his character Eric Effiong. You know, the funniest and most quotable character on the show with the most heartwarming arc? Yeah, that one.

The pic was captioned with: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

One could assume that Gatwa’s MASSIVE new role as the leading man in Doctor Who may have had a part to play in this decision. At least we’ll get more of him in Season Four for one last dance, however, I cannot imagine how empty Season Five is going to feel.

Aimee Lou Wood, Gatwa’s close friend and the actor who plays Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education commented under the post: “My heart hurts badly.”

A multitude of comments captured the same sentiment, mourning the loss of a truly stunning actor who nailed the nuances of a character like Eric.

“Season Four has to be the last because this show is nothing without you. Thank you for bringing Eric to life,” read one comment.

“I love you. Thank you for everything you and he have done. Words can’t express how thankful I am,” read another.

“Your character was such an important one and I’m so so happy I got to see you light up the screen for three seasons. Thank you for everything you have done and given this character,” read a third.

Ncuti Gatwa is the fifth cast member to announce his departure from the show. Simone Ashley (who plays Olivia Hanan) was first, but that was mostly because she secured a stunning role in Bridgerton. Then came Tanya Reynolds (who plays oddball Lily Iglehart) and Patricia Allison (who plays Ola Nyman). I’d love to know where Ola is going to disappear to considering Otis basically lives with them.

The last of the batch was Rakhee Thakrar (who plays teacher Emily Sands). I was saddened by this one because she was the only interesting teacher to me, the others were kind of grating (looking at you Mr Hendricks).

I always thought Gatwa would stay on for Doctor Who AND Sex Education but I guess that would be a lot at once. Wherever he goes though, trust I WILL be watching.