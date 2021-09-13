The most chaotic yet entertaining show on TV, Masked Singer Australia, is back baby. So we decided to put all the clues from the show together for you, because we’re nice.

We will be updating this list as Masked Singer episodes go live, so keep checking this yarn if you want to have a cheeky guess at home.

Mullet

Half tradie, half fish. The mullet fish is a pretty decent singer, if that’s not his actual profession. Otherwise, he may need to consider a new one. Here are the clues we have so far:

I’ve spent years by the water. And I had my fair share of battles. Those night vision goggles belong to the army!

I like the spotlight. But I’ve had more than a few sleepless nights. My answer is to take the show on the road.

I’m not really into strict routine. I prefer to improvise. I know it’s not the way to make a big hit. But beggars can’t be choosers.

I know it’s not the way But beggars can’t be choosers. I’ve never really been the boss. But I have been known to take your breath away. That’s official.

When asked by the judges if he was a swimmer, mullet’s response was: “I don’t need to get my hair wet anymore.”

Interesting.

Pavlova

Two words I never thought would go together: sexy and pavlova, but here we are.

Here are the Masked Singer clues:

I’m the Pavlova. Crusty on the outside. But tender inside.

I love the kitchen. It’s my happy place. Croissants, eclairs, gateau, vol-au-vent.

If I could make baking a competitive sport… ..I would. Mon dieu!

My dream came to me when I was young. I had a real talent. And I haven’t stopped since.

And I haven’t stopped since. How do I keep my gorgeous pavlova figure? Don’t ask. What I will say is that when push comes to shove, I manage.

I spent a lot of my childhood down south in the hills.

When asked by the judges if she was born in WA, Pavlova responded: “All of Australia is my playground, but I have special feelings for WA’s birdlife.”

What a sweetie!

Dolly

Dolly, looks exactly like one of those Women’s Day cakes everyone had about five years ago. I both hate it and love it.

Here are the clues:

Hello, I’m Dolly, and I’m quite the young lady. But underneath is a different story.

Just because I am a dolly, it doesn’t mean I’m a toy. I’ve always aimed high. Good enough is never good enough. Things have to be just so.

I don’t mind a bit of back and forth. In fact, I’m rather famous for it. Everyone expects Dolly to be a good girl. Well…I’m the type of dolly I want to be.

My dreams aren’t what they used to be. I’ve been through a change and I am definitely off the leash!

People think dollies should be seen and not heard. Well, not THIS Dolly.

Well, not THIS Dolly. When asked by the judges if they work in Australia asked, Dolly responded: “My earliest childhood dreams were to take on the entire world and beat them.”

Professor

Professor is low-key a spunk. I’m into it. Anyway, here are the Masked Singer Australia clues:

I’m the P-P-Professor and I want to make the world a better place.

Am I opinionated? The answer must be yes. But that’s not news.

Kn-knowledge is very important to me, even if it’s not the type you find at university.

Our mother universe is huge. The possibilities for love are just as big. As-as-as long as we have some faith.

As-as-as long as we have some faith. I’m a scientist. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I’m always searching for the a-a-answer for the right cues.

I like to think outside the square. It makes me an outsider, but that’s OK.

I like to break stereotypes-types-types and go where others don’t.

When asked by the judges if he was single or have found love on The Bachelor or in Paradise, Professor responded: “ I have certainly b-b-been a bachelor at times in my life. But to me, love is paradise.”

Vampire

If Vampire isn’t Robert Pattinson or anyone from the Twilight franchise I will scream.

Here are the clues so far:

I am Vampire. And I am eternal. I do not fear the daylight. I embrace it and it embraced me.

It fed me when I was needing it. I am the child of vampires. Who I am runs through my blood. But vampires age slowly.

As a vampire, I have unexpected power. I don’t wish to be unkind, but do not underestimate me. Werewolves fear gold. Vampires do not. We revel in it. The heavier the better.

When asked if she came from an entertainment family, Vampire said: “ Although vampires can be made, the purest vampire has it in the blood from birth.”

Volcano

Volcano is HOT and possibly from the UK judging by the song choice of ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’? Here are the Masked Singer clues:

I am the Volcano. And you never know when I’ll blow my top.

Volcanoes are here for a long time, NOT a good time! I know I have some dragon in my history, and that’s not unusual.

I don’t want to get emotional… ..but I remember when Hollywood called. Cultural differences were very big. But I’m someone who believes in grabbing life by the you-know-whats.

Whatever you think of me, respect my three records, although you probably only know of one, back when I was having the time of my life.

Us volcanoes believe in fighting fire with fire. Will I blow my top again? You can set your watch by it.

When one of the judges asked whether they had been in an action movie, Volcano responded: “ What I do is box-office gold and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

Unfortunately, Volcano had to “take it off” in the first Masked Singer ep. But to avoid spoilers, click to see who Volcano really was here.

Remember to keep your eyes peeled for more Masked Singer Australia clues, because this list is about to get YUGGGGGGE.