Volcano has just been revealed on The Masked Singer Australia and it was fucking Vinnie Jones!!! An actual, real, proper famous celebrity!!!

Literally no one saw this coming, tbh. You might know him from X-Men (he’s Juggernaut!) Snatch, and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Or, if you’re truly cultured like me, you’ll recognise him as the coach from She’s The Man. A masterpiece and his greatest acting achievement, if you ask me.

Ummm… Vinnie Jones is actually the most famous person they've had on this! #themaskedsingerau

"I'm the juggernaut b***h" — Mauricio Arlegui (@MauriArlegui) September 13, 2021

For all of you playing along at home, the clues that would’ve given it away include:

Clue 1: I am the Volcano. And you never know when I’ll blow my top.

Clue 2: Volcanoes are here for a long time, NOT a good time! I know I have some dragon in my history, and that’s not unusual.

Clue 3: I don’t want to get emotional… ..but I remember when Hollywood called. Cultural differences were very big. But I’m someone who believes in grabbing life by the you-know-whats.

Clue 4: Whatever you think of me, respect my three records, although you probably only know of one, back when I was having the time of my life.

Clue 5: Us volcanoes believe in fighting fire with fire. Will I blow my top again? You can set your watch by it.

Clue 6: When one of the judges asked whether they had been in an action movie, Volcano responded: “What I do is box-office gold and I won’t let anything stand in my way.”

You can catch up on The Masked Singer Australia at 10Play.