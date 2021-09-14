Duster has just been revealed on The Masked Singer Australia, and it was… George Calombaris. Safe to say, I would not have guessed this one. Mostly because I had no idea this man was back on TV after his… scandal.
Funnily enough, the judges actually got kind of close with a guess of Gordon Ramsey. At least they’re both chef’s, right?
Anyway, for all of you playing along at home, the clues that would’ve given it away include:
Clue 1: Why am I a Duster? Because I’m never happier than when I’m busy.
Clue 2: Do I try to do too much? Probably. That’s because everything has to look just right.
Clue 3: Visuals are very important in my game.
Clue 4: I’m a self-made Duster. No one gave me a break.
Clue 5: At 17 my future was set and fame came with it.
Clue 6: I knew I would be truly ready for public attention if I just stayed in my lane.
Clue 7: I am always on the ball.
Clue 8: Still, I’ve had my share of ups and downs. But I know victory is always there.
Clue 9: My face is known to one fifth of the entire world.
