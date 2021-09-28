Masked Singer Australia just revealed Baby and it was… Ella Hooper!!!
Ella Hooper was the lead singer of Killing Heidi before they broke up, and she’s also just a general Aussie icon. You might recognise her from Eurovision – Australia Decide, where she entered a song called ‘Data Dust’.
Honestly, I’m so impressed that Dannii Minogue, plus heaps of people on Twitter, actually guessed Ella correctly. Meanwhile, this whole time I’ve been convinced it was Celeste Barber under the mask. Oh well!
That’s Ella Hooper for sure in baby. She’s always been a great singer but her voice has become just beautiful as she’s gotten older #MaskedSingerAU
— Yvie Jones (@yviejones) September 28, 2021
OK so Ella Hooper Baby clues “weary” – Weir-y, JJJ discovered her band Killing Heidi and “dread” – her old dreadlocks. She sounds amazing too #MaskedSingerAU
— cameron adams (@cameron_adams) September 28, 2021
Here are all the clues that led to her reveal, for those of you following along at home:
Clue 1: I’m Baby and I don’t ever want to grow up.
Clue 2: I love flowers. I’ve been around them all my life.
Clue 3: I’m a baby so I’m short, but not short for anything in particular.
Clue 4: Aren’t these animals perfect? Well, I don’t like perfection. It makes me go wahh, wahh!
Clue 5: Am I the type to spit the dummy? I am not. That’s a nasty web you weave when you do that. And watch out for the spider bites.
Clue 6: I’ve been front and centre. And I’ve been on the wings. Front and centre is better.
Clue 7: When asked if they are a comedian, Baby said: “I stand up for what I believe in. And I am known for having a good laugh.”
Clue 15: When put through the ‘mind reader’, Baby was shown to be thinking of a calendar that marked January 30th and 31st. Baby said: “
Clue 19: I like my booties. Do you?
Clue 21: In the behind the scenes footage, Baby was shown making a cup of tea.
Clue 24: Not death! Run away! Run away!
Clue 25: Maybe I should get into music.
Clue 30: We all need to change.
Clue 32: From the very start, I felt weary, like an old mid-’60s Holden.
Well, that was something, wasn’t it! You can watch Masked Singer Australia on 10Play.
