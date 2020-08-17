Masked Singer’s Goldfish Was Revealed & Finally I Don’t Have To Pretend To Know Who TF It Is

Clue #1: “I’m not just gold, I’m quite precious… and a lot tougher than I look.”

Clue #2: “My upbringing was very physical.”

Clue #3″ “I achieved something unforgettable in Sydney in 2000.”

Clue #4: “I love children and children love goldfish.”

Clue #5: “They don’t all want to grow up and be goldfish but sometimes they do. You just have to allow them to let their hair down and follow their dream.”

Clue #6: “We goldfish don’t really have a home and that makes me sad.”

Clue #7: “I only knew what I wanted to do because of Johnny Young but I was no Dannii Minogue.”

Clue #8: “It took a while to get there but I mostly found myself in the background.”

Clue #9: “Seen but not heard and that is completely wrong because I’m going to be heard tonight.”

Clue #10: “For a while I shared my name with an Eastern goddess.”

I hate to say it, but I’m just glad this is one I actually knew. I mean it when I say this: Anu it.

