‘You Don’t Know Who I Am’: MAFS Star Reportedly Involved In Cringe Halloween Party Clash

With the spooky season upon us, there’s bound to be some spooky parties. One of the most sought-after scary shindigs that influencers and reality TV stars froth over is the Maxim Hot 100 Halloween party, and unfortunately, one former Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant has been rumoured to be involved in a cringe-worthy clash.

As reported by Yahoo!, the Maxim Hot 100 Halloween party was in full swing on Friday night when Season Nine groom Jackson Lonie allegedly got into an awkward argument with another partygoer.

The publication claimed that Jackson was “overheard clashing with a British man” after he tried to push into the front of the toot line. It is then reported that the former groom asked that one dreaded question reality TV stars ask when they think they’ve reached a pivotal point in society.

“You don’t know who I am, do you?” the reality-TV-star-turned-amatuer-boxer allegedly said.

The cringe! Although these are all just rumours and should be taken with a grain of salt, my toes have retracted into my body due to the cringe mixed with the ick.

After Jackson allegedly asked the wild question — and failed to push into a cubicle, as reported by the publication — the man replied: “I’ve got no idea, mate”.

Not even a lifeguard could save me from drowning in second-hand embarrassment (Image source: Instagram / The Wash)

A partygoer who was present during the rumoured exchange between the reality TV star and legend the British man said the incident was “so embarrassing”.

“So many people heard and were laughing at Jackson. It was so embarrassing,” the anonymous source told Yahoo!

The rumoured cringe clash comes days after an alleged MAFS 2024 contestant tried to pull the celebrity card in hopes of getting free food at the Coogee Pavillion.

An anonymous source told Daily Mail Australia that an unnamed MAFS 2024 contestant was “boasting” about their upcoming reality TV gig in hopes of getting some grub.

“It was really embarrassing,” the source said.

“The audacity of asking for a table, boasting about their upcoming MAFS stint, thinking it would get them a free pass.”

At this point — even though Jackson’s little incident was rumoured — I think the MAFS participant contract should add a line that states that contestants are not entitled to free food and fast past shortcuts to lines at the loo.

Honestly, the audacity of some of these contestants is mind-boggling!!!