MAFS Bride Jade Finally Reveals The Ridge Cheating Rumours Are True ‘To A Certain Point’

Married At First Sight‘s (MAFS) Jade has finally responded to the not-so-deece rumours that accused her reality TV husband Ridge of cheating on her with an ex-girlfriend.

Despite joining the experiment halfway, Jade and Ridge have surprisingly become one of the strongest couples on this year’s season of MAFS. Like, I’m not going to lie to you, I was quite sceptical about how their relationship would go following their wedding.

However, as the episodes flew by, I — along with the rest of Australia — slowly grew a soft spot for this perfect two.

Amongst Ridge and Jade’s lovey-dovey antics, rumours soon began to brew that Ridge cheated on his wife with an ex. The rumours first surfaced when an inside source — who claimed to be a friend of Jade — told So Dramatic! that he was in contact with an ex during filming.

“Ridge cheated on Jade. She told me,” the source told the reality TV goss podcast.

“Ridge never planned on moving to the Gold Coast. He said he loved her but not enough to move his life for her.

“He’s such a piece of shit. He knows how to put it on for a camera, that’s for sure.”

The publication also shared screenshots of what seems to be Jade on a burner account telling a friend that she didn’t “want to give him any more of my energy” and that the groom was “not worth my sadness”.

Weeks after the rumours first surfaced, the Season 11 bride has finally addressed the cheating rumours, telling The Pulse with Seany B and Emma G that they’re true “to a certain point”.

“Ridge is such a nice person like, he’s so caring to everyone so sometimes he can do the wrong thing and message exes without realising that it would upset me,” Jade revealed.

“I think the line is very blurred with it. For me, I feel like it was a line that was crossed that I wasn’t happy with, just because I didn’t know about the interaction… It’s so different if he told me about it.

“In the physical (cheating) sense like, no.”

Married At First Sight‘s Ridge slams rumours he cheated on Jade

Prior to Jade’s interview, Ridge slammed any whispers that he had cheated on his bride.

As reported by Chattr, the pro weightlifter vented on a private Facebook page back in March 2024 to shut down allegations of infidelity.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like in any relationship, but I’d never disrespect the future mother of my kids like that,” he wrote.

Although the bride confirmed that some bits of the cheating allegations were true, it’s rumoured that Ridge and Jade made it beyond the lights, camera and Commitment Ceremonies.

In photos obtained by Yahoo! Lifestyle, Ridge was snapped leaning in for a snog on New Year’s Eve. The photos were then followed by a Bali trip, where Ridge reportedly got a tattoo of Jade’s name.

Hmmm. I think the tattoo tells us everything we need to know about this adorable couple!

