Eagle-Eyed Aussie Comedian Matt Okine Calls Out Awkies MAFS Editing Fail In Hilarious Video

Besides the constant dinner party arguments and cheating scandals, one of the most entertaining things about Married At First Sight (MAFS) is the editing fails. And oh boy, we’ve got a hilarious one for ya!

NGL, the start of Homestays Week on MAFS has been quite tumultuous. Lucinda and Timothy have seemingly called it quits, we know Tori and Jack are gonna be facing some bullshit, and Eden and Jayden are still facing a ‘yuge issue in their “perfect” reality TV marriage.

However, amongst all the chaos, comedian and actor Matt Okine has pointed out a hilarious editing fail during one of the more tense scenes in the show.

After the episode aired, Okine shared a video on Instagram and TikTok (@mattokine) exposing “how real reality TV is”. He then urged viewers to focus on the plates during Eden and Jayden’s Homestay lunch, featuring former groom Mitch Eynaud.

As Okine documented, it appears that the flow of the conversation may not be as genuine as it seems. Despite the conversation looking like a back and forth between Eden, Jayden , their dinner plates show the different times passing. In one clip, you have full dinner plates. Then bam, they’re completely clean.

“Where’s the food gone? No Food… Oh, the food is there… Oh, no food,” Okine joked as Eden and Jayden’s family would eat and not eat.

“Are you eating or not?”

(Image source: Instagram / @mattokine) (Image source: Instagram / @mattokine)

Here’s a better example from Okine’s video of the botched edit!

Again, this was from the same scene, and the cutaway from Eden and Jayden was only one second.

(Image source: Instagram / @mattokine) (Image source: Instagram / @mattokine)

Following the hilarious video, a plethora of MAFS fans shared their thoughts on this year’s edits.

“Editing is so funny this year. I think they got a work experience dude. It’s all over the place,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Honestly though, the editors deserve a pay rise. To be able to chop and change like that and maintain a consistent and logical conversation is quite something,” a second person commented.

“The dinner parties are the same. The amount of times mid-argument when the food disappears. Should make it a drinking game,” joked a third.

What other editing fails have there been on Married At First Sight?

This is just one editing fail on the LIST of MAFS editing fails for Season 11.

Only a couple of episodes in, Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that Lauren‘s wine glass was edited to make it look like she was drinking alcohol. Following that alleged blunder, a number of Season 11 MAFS participants went public about their thoughts about “the edit” and disagreed with how they were being portrayed on the show.

Look, as someone who has been observing reality TV for yonks — shout out to Flavour of Love for starting my obsession — editing fails are bound to happen every once in a while.

Just proves that everything on reality TV should be consumed with a cheeky grain of salt.

Image source: TikTok / @mattokine