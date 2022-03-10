CONTENT WARNING: This yarn contains potential spoilers from Sunday night's episode. Read at your own risk!

The mind boggles as to why the MAFS brides and grooms walk out of the commitment ceremony on Sunday night’s ep, as revealed in the spicy trailer.

But a lil editing fail along with some sneaky pap pics might reveal the reason behind the mass walk-out and trust me, it’s a big one!

ICYMI: In the trailer for this week’s round of eps, the brides and grooms are stunned by an unknown plot-twist that’s revealed at the commitment ceremony, prompting a bunch of them to get up and walk the fuck out in shock.

“That’s too much,” one bride said. “That makes me sick,” said another.

The MAFS cast walking out of the commitment ceremony after witnessing something ~suss~. (Credit: Nine)

After the mass exodus, relationship expert John Aiken said: “I’ve never seen anything like that, I’m completely astonished.”

The Wash pointed out that in that very same trailer, in a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” moment, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are sat next to each other on the couch opposite the experts.

Hmmmmmmmmmm…

Carolina and Daniel sat opposite the relationship experts.

So it’s looking like the reason for the outrage is because the pair ditched their spouses to get together.

A COUPLE SWAP!!!

In pap pics shared by The Wash, the newfound couple can be seen looking v. loved-up at the airport.

The site also alleged that Daniel recently moved from Brisbane to Sydney to be with Carolina and he’s now working as a trainer at a new gym in the city.

Must be serious then! Fuck me, what a plot-twist.

The spicy ep will air this Sunday at 7:30 pm on Nine. Be there or be square.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.