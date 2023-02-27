MAFS Recap: Dan’s Villain Era Has Arrived & Our Precious Sandy Deserves More Than This Shit

Buckle in for another MAFS recap because we have ranking tasks! Celebrants are being held against their will! Forced hugs!

After Dan told the MAFS experts he wasn’t attracted to his objectively stunning wife, Sandy, they went home and had sex. Um. What?

They fought and then cuddled and then penetrated. This is why you should never let a man over who says, “We can just cuddle”.

Oh, great the endometriosis storyline is back. The disorder needs airtime, of course, but not like this. They’re making a mockery of something that affects so many uterus-havers by giving the mic to Bunnings Daddy (Harrison).

“I’m just delighted that Bronte’s feeling better,” Bunnings Daddy says. He is bragging about getting her tea and hot water bottles. “I haven’t even gone to the gym today, but that’s the type of person I am.”

The MAFS intruders are moving into the Skye Suites. Rupert is clearly trying to murder his model wife by giving her boiling hot coffee while she’s asleep or burning her retinas with an iPhone torch.

Cam got Lyndall flowers to apologise for the lack of hugs.

Cam thinks “last night was toxic as” which I believe to mean “very toxic”. He is talking about Claire keeping Jesse in the experiment against his will.

Claire thinks it wasn’t over, it still isn’t over etc. Unfortunately for her cheating ass, all of Jesse’s bags are packed, he’s ready to go (and he’s not standing there outside her door).

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Jesse has put on a mask and TELL ME this is not your sleep paralysis demon. Why would you… pack that? If this is a fetish then count me out.

He’s losing his mind.

Rupert is asking Evelyn if she likes back tickles which is a dumb question because everyone likes back tickles. She just wants to be touched, to be fair.

Alright, they’re meeting friends and family, which they already did at the wedding but sure. Also isn’t this meant to happen much further along in the MAFS experiment?

Jesse has brought back his T-Rex-inspired double-man-bun and if I have to choose between that or the mask, I will take the Scary Spice hair.

Jesse is so tapped out and trying really hard to not be an asshole. You’re doing great, sweetie.

Claire is hoping that her dad brings some nuggets of the life-advice kind. Nugget Daddy and Jesse really get along and it’s sad that Claire shat on this one, isn’t it?

Claire tells Nugget Daddy she kissed another hubby. Nugget Daddy not happy.

Nugget Daddy asks Jesse how he feels about it, which we love. Nugget Daddy now wants to either say grace or do a séance, I’m not sure which one.

Nugget Daddy about to drop some nuggets.

“There’s things we can get over and there’s things we can’t get over. But it’s up to us. We have that decision to make, yeah?” Nugget Daddy tells Claire and Jesse.

Jesse tells Nugget Daddy that this week he is a passenger.