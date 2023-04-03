EVERYONE. It’s the last episode. I’m not one to self-congratulate (jokes, I love it) but I need a fucking medal for recapping an entire 36 episodes of this MAFS shit.

We’re reflecting on the MAFS wedding days when some people were stupid enough to think they’d actually find love. Also on the time when Disney Daddy (Josh) almost shat himself.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
oopsie i did a poopsie

So many memories! Hugoat! Inaudible mumbling! False hope!

Ollie and Tahnee are up first and they’re in love!

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
made for each other IMO

Yay! Lyndall is Nicole Kidman levels of happy for them.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
* seal noises *

That is literally all to report from our golden couple before ocean-fucker Dan and Sandy take the couch.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling wastes no time telling them how disappointed she is in their shit excuse of a relationship.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
not angry, just disappointed

Sandy thinks Dan didn’t come onto MAFS with the right intentions. Dan disagrees! Categorically! Hand on heart!

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
I will tell the lie, the whole lie, and nothing but the lie

The butt-dial is brought up yet again because MAFS expert John Aiken would like to “examine that in greater depth”.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
FML

Thoughts and prayers for Hugoat (Hugo) because the MAFS experts are playing his voxie where he reveals some of the cooked shit Dan said about Sandy.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
i was trying to make people forget that I called Tayla a C U Next Tuesday

SCREAMING. This poor man copping the blame for something someone else said. Yes he dogged the boys but you can’t dog the boys if there’s nothing to dog them over.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
GULP

“Stop looking at Hugo, I know what you’re doing,” Sandy tells Dan. “Stop intimidating him.”

Oh wow, Sandy is GOING IN. I love it.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
do you intimidate the ocean with those eyes

“To be honest, I kind of led the charge with having my big rant and my big vent,” Hugoat tells John. “The guys kind of supported me and Dan, you mentioned that it’s friends at first sight and stuff like that and you might’ve felt a bit hard done by.”

Like every other idiot on this show, Dan does “not recall” saying the things he’s being accused of.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
you’ve been spending too much time with that stripper

John is not having a bar of it and says Dan saying he doesn’t recall only suggests that it could’ve happened.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
you’re full of shit u little shit

We’re moving on from the butt-dial. Once and for all? TBC.

Sandy is revisiting how fucked the events that followed her and Dan sleeping together were.

“You made me feel like shit,” Sandy tells Dan.

“The night before, before we went to bed, he was saying things like, ‘I don’t understand why you only want to get intimate in the dark, I’m not vibing with this, Sandy. I date girls who walk around in skimpy clothes.”

Oh my fucking god. Disgusting. This proves nothing other than the fact women likely date him for his bank account alone.

He is denying this (the comments Sandy made, not the suggestion that being rich is his only personality trait).

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
I DO NOT RECALL

John doesn’t want to hear “no” from Dan anymore because he’s been tallying it up in the background and decided 733 nos is far too many nos.

“It dismisses her, it invalidates her opinion, her feelings, and it makes her feel small and insignificant.” John schools him. “It’s got to stop.”

Dan didn’t realise he was no-ing about town so it’s a good thing 2023 is the year of realising stuff.

John is proud of Sandy for taking the risk to be here. For love! We must do it.

NEXT.

Melinda and Layton. I’d think they were alternating successful couples and failure couples if this wasn’t the last successful couple. Two out of twelve, people.

Melinda is quickly reminded of the judgey toad she was on her wedding day. “Just a little bit,” she laughs.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
fuck that’s the understatement of the century

Yuck imagine watching yourself kiss on TV.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
ew

The MAFS experts are proud that they pushed through hating each other to instead love each other. John, in particular, is proud of Layton’s resilience given he savaged his boardroom chat every damn week.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
u deserved it u little shit

Melinda and Layton have set an agenda to go through all the things that make them fight including but not limited to cupboard doors and Harrison. Good luck to our power couple.

NEXT.

Alright Lyndall and Cam are up so hide your wives, hide your phones and hide your judgemental mums.

They’re still struggling to look at each other which tells us nothing considering they couldn’t even do that when they liked each other.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
Alexa, play ‘Open Your Eyes’ by Snow Patrol

Cam is irritated that he has to share his feelings on the couch again. LOL.

Cam has loved being home and away from Lyndall and the experiment. LOL.

The MAFS experts think reminding these two blondies that they used to have sex might be fun.

Now they’re showing the brewing Dickmance between Tayla and Cam throughout the experiment, and how it conveniently coincided with Lyndall and Cam’s relationship issues.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
he never DickTimed ME!

You know what still sends me? Cam’s face when he tells Lyndall she’s probably insecure:

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
I am Alyssa’s child

Lyndall is sad watching their relationship back and seeing how affectionate he was in the beginning. Cam? He thinks he felt pressured to be affectionate because of the experiment.

“I think affection and intimacy, especially affection, all flows naturally when you’re going down the path of falling in love with someone,” he says.

“And I’m sorry to say, but I just wasn’t.”

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
I AM BRIGHT AND BUBBLY AND BIG THO

Lyndall thinks he’s full of shit because he was plenty affection during their MAFS honeymoon. I must agree.

The MAFS experts imply that they want to talk about the DickTime. But they don’t need to clarify because Cam has jumped in to do that.

“I got me dick out. At the nightclub.”

FUAAARRRKK.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
a bit of decorum babe

“Yes, so we understand,” Mel replies. The difference in eloquence levels is stark. “Thanks for sharing!” she tells him.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
and for the mental image!

JOHN IS LIVID.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
ur dick belongs in ur pants, son

Mel would prefer to learn about Cam’s relationship with Tayla, not his dick. They’d also like to know why he was on DickTime with Tayla in the first place.

“I really like Cam, as a friend,” Tayla says.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
eek, must’ve been a shit dick

“We get along really well. There’s not much to it. He’s up in Darwin, I’m down in Tassie. It hasn’t been explored yet,” she continues.

Homegirl gone and stepped in it.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
CHRIST ALMIGHTY

“Not that it is going to be explored!” she tries to correct herself.

Look, she might’ve gotten away with this one if her reaction wasn’t, um, this:

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
FUUUARRRRRK

Can we talk about Tayla’s hair going into Layton’s face?

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
I WHIP MY HAIR BACK N’ FORTH

I hope he copped some in the mouth.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
I WHIP MY HAIR BACK N’ FORTH

If your gob is permanently open like that, these things will happen to you.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
I WHIP MY HAIR BACK N’ FORTH

“I didn’t mean to say that,” she laughs. Then Rupert butts in (audibly for once):

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
[audible swipe]
She tells Rupert to shut up. Do these two even know each other?

“I said that if Cam was in Tassie, then perhaps, but he’s not,” she clarifies.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
good luck sis he works out remote

“Nail in the coffin” Cam reckons. The eloquence. I live.

Cam maintains that “the core of the issue” with Lyndall and him is that he just wasn’t ready to be in a relationship.

“I so wish that we’d all known that,” Alessandra Rampolla reprimands him.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
sorry kween

“So why did you stay as long as you did?” Alessandra asks. Valid fucking question that I too would like answered.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
was it for the followers beb

In summary: Cam does not give a shit about anything and therefore Lyndall would like Cam to do better, be better and have some “fucking integrity”.

In other news, Melissa thinks Lyndall is going to be the change we want to see in the world.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
big ol’ me? Stop it!

NEXT.

Alyssa and Prince Eric (Duncan) are up and she seems in better spirits, doesn’t she?!

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
joy to the world, the relationship’s dead!

It’s been a long intermission between the Alessandra and Alyssa showdown, but we’re back on.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
WE MEET AGAIN

“Have you had a chance to reflect on what happened last night and process all of that emotion?” Alessandra asks Alyssa. If there was an answer to this question I missed it.

Duncan thinks Alyssa came at his character by telling him to take his mask off.

Layton, I do not want to see it, you were literally there.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
stop

Alyssa felt like she didn’t know who Prince Eric was because he pulled the pin on their relationship after telling her he wanted to work through it.

Duncan disagrees. “That is not fair. Relationships are not black and white,” he says.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
did u find that on google

We’re playing the tapes back to be reminded of all the times Alyssa told us she had a child.

She is sad watching this back because it sucks to see a relationship crumble before your very eyes. She was very hopeful and is self-aware enough to know that she could’ve done better in the relationship.

“I do regret a lot of things through this experiment and I never wanted to hurt Duncan so I really am sorry,” she says.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
forgiven

He says some more predictably perfect things. To the point now where I’m like… shut up I don’t believe you.

She hopes he finds his person.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
just wait until after i find my person, that would be great, thnx

It’s our last couple. Thanks fuck.

I hate bubble dresses, sorry not sorry, Claire.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
something’s wrong with your hem doll

They’re being cute straight away so I think we know what we’re in for: a total stitch up. Why did they not change the edit after they trashed each other publicly?

Claire is grateful she was matched with someone like Jesse who could give her a chance after being gaslit, publicly humiliated, disrespected and cheated on. Uh, yeah, that’s like the perfect outcome, sis.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
you’re welcome!!!

They’re watching the tapes back and my heart is really breaking for Jesse having to digest this all over again.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
here we go again

Remember when Claire made him feel crazy for suspecting something? When she made him feel needy and insecure? ROUGH.

It’s hard enough to play back events like this in your own head let alone actually seeing it on a big screen.

We’re all very sad watching this back. Even Mum and Dad!

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
our sweet Jesse

We’ve moved onto their recovery phase now, which was short-lived thanks to that stripper tradie dude (who we miraculously haven’t heard from tonight).

Claire is disgusted in herself. Honestly? Good. I would be too. But I also wouldn’t do it.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
she’s a norti girl with a bad habit, bad habit for gaslighting

Adam’s also had time to think about the damage he’s caused. He understands he did Janelle and Jesse dirty. Well done, I guess?

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
i award you no points, and may god have mercy on your soul

Jesse accepts Adam’s apology but doesn’t want to be his future bestie.

mafs australia mafs recap mafs 2023
did we just become best friends? NO!

What has Jesse learnt for this MAFS experience? To trust his intuition. Dead.

Also that he’s a better guy than a good guy. I live!

Claire regrets hooking up with Adam. I’d regret that even if I was single, sober and vapeless.

MAFS Recap: GOOD-FUCKING-BYE
wot ze fuck

Claire says she loves Jesse as a person which feels like a friend- zone speech IMO.

He doesn’t have any parting words for Claire because she’s coming to Perth?

READ MORE
Are Claire & Jesse Bouncing Back From The Cheating Saga, Or Are They In Delusional Territory?

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK.

THEY HATE EACH OTHER NOW?

WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN THE REUNION AND NOW?

I truly need to know.

Anyway, that’s fucking it. If you need me, I’ll be asleep and poor until MAFS returns in 2024. I appreciate you for joining me on this journey for yet another year.

I’ll probably do some other shit on my Instagram or TikTok until then, if you care. No hard feelings if you don’t.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV