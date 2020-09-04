After our hearts were ripped out due to the cancelation of the summer and winter editions of Love Island UK, we may just have the next best thing… Love Island USA.

This time, instead of being filmed in the tropical climate Fiji, Love Island USA will be filmed in the bright lights of Las Vegas baby! You can stream it exclusively on 9Now right now and for free.

Even better is it’s being filmed at The Cromwell Hotel, owned by the people behind the cultural icon Caesars Palace. Honestly, it looks really cool. Can you imagine a Casa Amor trip for the boys, but in Vegas?? I mean shit would go down like we’ve never seen before.

Remember the controversial statement from previous Love Island seasons: “What happens in Casa Amor, stays in Casa Amor?” Well, where do you think they got that saying from? UHHH, VEGASS, HELLO!

Honestly, this couldn’t come at a better time for me. Love Island USA will be able to nourish my soul, once the Aussie season of The Bachelor wraps. Seriously, I can’t wait.

READ MORE Charley Is Already Gunning For Bachelor In Paradise, Which Will Probably Be Noosa At This Rate

Having a brief squizz at the line-up, the 11 islanders we’ve been introduced to so far are extremely gorgeous looking. Particularly, Jeremiah. I have to admit though, the names are very…American. There’s already a Kaitlynn with two n’s, a Tre and someone named Carrington.

Anyway, looks like it’s going to be one hell of a season. Can’t wait to see those damn drink bottles make a reappearance again. It’s been so long, I actually miss them.