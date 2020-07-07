As a long-time Keira Maguire stan, I was stoked to learn that she’d signed on to appear in the forthcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Since the announcement vid dropped *checks notes* two days ago, folks have been rattling off their predictions of who they think the queen of sass will end up with.

Will it be the supremely sexy Timm? The tall, dark and handsome Jamie? Or perhaps Casanova Ciarran?

Welp, I hate to break it to ya, but it turns out the answer is: None of the above.

Maguire was just spotted out in Melbourne, macking on with her long-rumoured bae, Love Island Australia star Matthew Zukowski. Catch the pics here.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the pair started dating back in March, a few months after the Bachelor spin-off wrapped filming in Fiji.

Gotta love the timing of it all, aye? The series is set to drop next week and here she is, showing off her romance with a bloke that obviously will not be involved in the show.

So who knows, maybe she has a lil love affair with one of the aforementioned blokes, but it looks like it goes down in flames and she ends up with the Love Island star.

Ah look, as long as our girl’s happy, I’m happy. And besides, we’ve still got a hella spicy season to look forward to! To quote our queen:

Bachelor In Paradise kicks off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 15 on 10.