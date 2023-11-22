Which Love Island Australia 2023 Couples Are Still Together

Love Island Australia is currently chugging along with its sizzling new season, and we’ve got all the tea on which islanders are still kicking it and which couples have decided to call it quits.

As someone who typically avoids reality TV dating shows, I would say Love Island Australia is the only exception. It’s spicy, it has the Sophie Monk as a host and I love, love, LOVE when bombshells drop into the villa to shake up the game.

Although it has its flaws — such as the typical toxic behaviours of some contestants and the lack of body diversity — I still find it a fun watch, even though 50 per cent of the men get under my skin.

This year’s season features a bunch of ~interesting~ characters, including a sister of a 2023 Married At First Sight bride.

Unfortunately, like last year, this season will not feature a cheeky Casa Amor moment (boo, tomato, tomato) so we’ll be missing out on a big shakeup amongst our current couples.

If you need a quick brush-up on Love Island Australia 2023 knowledge in the lead-up to its final, here are bite-sized info on our current couples who are occupying the lavish villa.

Tyra and Aidan

(Image source: Nine)

At the start of Episode 15 — which is the latest episode as of writing this article — Tyra and Aidan had an amicable breakup after Tyra confessed to Nakia that he gave more friend vibes.

Tyra pulled Aidan for a quick chat for a swift breakup, and all was well. Unfortunately a little nip slip might’ve triggered a cheeky, silly moment in the v. serious convo, BUT I’m glad the split was clean.

Aidan, however, has seemed to catch the eye for incoming bombshell Tasia who fell for his British accent. The same goes for Tyra, who was named as one of Seb‘s — another bombshell for the gals — faves.

Trent and Savanah (AKA Sav)

(Image source: Nine)

Unfortunately, these two broke up as well. Is this Love Island or Breakup Central, amirite?

At least they’re mates!

With Trent and Sav being single, they’ve both involved themselves in some sticky Love Triangle... Which is another show on Stan, hosted by MAFS Ella Ding.

Anyways, Sav is currently fighting for the affection of Andy, who’s currently with Nakia and Trent is trying to get into Georgia‘s good books.

In Love Island‘s recent episode, Trent and Georgia shared a cheeky kiss but I don’t think he’ll be turning her head anytime soon.

Nakia and Andy

(Image source: Nine)

Nakia is currently going strong with her new match, the all-American Andy.

Prior to this coupling, Nakia faced a lot of backlash from both the islanders and Love Island fans for ditching Kale.

Kale was unfortunately evicted from the Villa after Andy chose to couple with Nakia in the recent recoupling ceremony.

Although Sav seemed to be gunning for Andy’s heart, he seemed to be smitten with Nakia. On the night of Episode 15, the pair seemed to get extra naughty at lights out.

Abby and Reid

(Image source: Nine) (Image source: Nine)

Unlike Trent and Sav or Tyra and Aidan, the breakup between this pair was NOT amicable.

In Episode 14, Reid pulled Abby for a chat and broke up with her next to the villa’s pool. During the conversation, Reid asked Abby for space.

Soon after they parted way — obviously in the villa — Abby bawled her eyes out but Reid told the fellas that she took the news well.

Lies with a light sprinkling of lies.

Nate and Georgia

(Image source: Nine)

Nate and Georgia are currently SMACK BANG in the middle of a messy love triangle.

As mentioned previously, Trent, who’s just broken up with Sav, currently has his eyes set on Georgia.

After Trent pulled Georgia for a chat, the pair shared a cheeky snog, which Nate had anticipated.

When it came to lights out, Georgia confessed to Nate that she’d shared a kiss with Tate BUT she wasn’t really feeling it.

She went as far as to say that Nate’s kiss was a lot better than Trent’s.

Not much was shown of the currently sticky love triangle, but I’m feeling really good about Nate and Georgia.

Honestly, Nate deserves the damn world.

Lucinda and Zac

(Image source: Nine)

Lucinda and Zac have definitely chucked all their eggs into each other’s baskets.

In Love Island‘s latest episode, the pair spent a cheeky private night in the villa’s hideaway. It was during their getaway that the pair said they loved each other for the first time.

Forget the bombshells, they’ve gone full throttle with the L-bomb!

When Tasia — the latest bombshell — entered the villa, Zac said he was completely cut off from seeing others as he’s made a commitment to Lucinda.

Finally, some actual love on Love Island.

Who’s still single?

As mentioned previously, Tyra, Aiden, Abby, Reid, Trent and Sav are now single after they decided to part ways after the recent recoupling ceremony.

With the latest bombshells — Tasia and Seb — we now have eight singles in the Villa.

After Tasia dropped in on the islanders, she revealed that she kinda has the hots for Reid and Aiden. Seb spilled that he had a soft spot for Tyra and Georgia.

During their little get-together, Reid revealed to Tasia that he was “open 24/7” and honestly, his behaviour reeked of desperation of trying to stay in the villa. Hopefully Tasia pairs herself with Aidan, who seems like a gem.

Which islanders have been sent home?

Ollie was the first islander to hit the road. Soon after, Kirra — MAFS‘s Bronte‘s sister — was evicted. Benny Boy, who seemed to be a fan favourite, was also booted. Tia and Ryan left together, and Kale was evicted during a brutal recoupling when Andy picked Nakia.

We still got a shit ton of episodes to go before we reach the grand finale, but at this point, I’m surprisingly rooting for Lucinda and Zac.

If the Love Island Gods are reading, please bring back Casa Amor.

Thanks and ilyy.