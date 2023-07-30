All The Stunning (And Stunningly Bad) Outfits That Aussie TV Personalities Wore To The Logies

It’s Logies time and if Osher Günsberg does not win the Gold Logie I may have to simultaneously vomit and cry. But first, we must judge the red carpet looks from all of our favourite (and least-favourite) TV personalities.

I feel like there have been a few teasers up until this point — like Abbie Chatfield warning us on her Instagram Stories about how hot she’s going to look for the Logies and Married At First Sight’s Tahnee Cook telling Yahoo Lifestyle that she’ll be wearing pink to go with her new pink hair — so I’ve got fairly high expectations for a local awards ceremony.

Such high expectations mean I’ll likely be disappointed but let’s see how we go. I want to be clear when I say I have little-to-no fashion sense and that will show in my commentary. Enough about me, let’s see what everyone’s wearing to the 2023 Logies ahead of the awards ceremony.

Sophie Monk

Image: Instagram/ @sophiemonk

SLAY. I mean who looks good in bronze? Not a colour I’d immediately think but Sophie Monk can make anything look hot thanks to her, in fact, being hot. Love this Velani dress on her, even if it would look ridiculous on me.

Tony Armstrong

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Yes, king. I’m not sure what decade you’re from in this look but I still likey.

Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty

Our wholesome king and queen have arrived. You know how people say that someone could look good in a potato sack? I feel like that’s what’s going on here. For all intents and purposes, this sequinned yet shapeless dress shouldn’t look good. BUT IT DOES.

Ricki-Lee Coulter

Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty

Her dress does more for me than the reboot of Australian Idol did, that’s for sure.

Chrissie Swan

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Not sure if I’ve ever seen Chrissie Swan in burgundy but I think it might be her colour. My only note is that her earrings kinda blend into her hair.

Sonia Kruger

Image: Instagram / @soniakruger

It will never not amaze me how hot Sonia Kruger is. This sparkly one-shouldered dress fits her like it was made for her. There were too many tags on this Instagram post for me to tell you what she’s wearing but whoever did this, well done.

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

I’m also unsure of how and why there’s been an outfit change for our queen already, but her other lavender look is pretty, elegant and makes me want to start working on my legs now to one day have pins like hers.

Emily Weir

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Hell yeah. The Home & Away star is wearing a sheer Mariam Seddiq dress and, with the smoky eye makeup and top-knot, I’m into it.

Rove and Tasma Walton

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Weird realisation: I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a bubble dress at this length. I love Rove, I love Tasma and I love everything she’s wearing from the waist up. I’m sorry.

Sam Armytage

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty

It’s unfortunate that whenever someone wears a red dress they instantly get a reference to the salsa dancing emoji but here we are. The TV presenter is wearing a red Velani dress.

Beau Ryan

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

I do appreciate any man that doesn’t just wear a black-and-white suit to a red carpet, but I hope he checked what the wait staff are wearing tonight.

Celeste Barber

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Do you think she wants to win the Silver Logie? Because she sure as hell looks like it — like, literally.

Matt Evans

It screams Chanel, which I enjoy, but I’m dying to know if that fabric feels shit against the skin given there’s no shirt underneath. I would think yes.

Natalie Barr & Matt Shirvington

Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty

Obsessed with this Mariam Seddiq look from Sunrise host Natalie Barr. Simple, minimal, elegant — she looks fucking phenomenal. So does Shirvo, I guess, as he looks like a man at a red carpet event. Well done, you two!

Emily Symons

Marilyn! The Home & Away OG looks like a beautiful diamond spiderweb and I have no complaints about this Velani look.

Suzan Mutesi

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

It reminds me of one of those no-tools-required tents when you’re trying to get it back into the bag it came in, but make it fashion.

Maria Thattil

I am obsessed with this woman and everything she says or does, so it makes sense that I add ‘everything she wears’ to that list. The get-up is custom CON ILIO with Anton jewellery. Would I wear it? No. Do I love it on her? Always.

Shaun Micallef

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

William Shakespeare, no?

Stephanie Panozzo

OK, this Home & Away star’s body is unreal in Daniel Moore Couture. But the necklace reminds me of that Bejeweled game.

Julia Morris

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty Images

Beautiful wedding dress we have here.

Lynne McGranger

I love Irene and these colours actually look phenomenal with her red hair, don’t you think? Love the matching right down to the earrings and how fun all of this is.

Jessica Rowe and Denis Drysdale

Image: Sam Tabone/Getty

Well this is fun! These ladies out here straight up looking like a walking, talking botanical garden.

I’ll keep updating this gallery as the red carpet continues — bookmark it and check back.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

