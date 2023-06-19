The Logie 2023 Nominations Are Here & It’s About Fkn Time We Saw Some Representation

It’s a big day for boomers and free-to-air television enthusiasts across the country because the nominees for the TV WEEK Logies awards have been announced. And while we’re used to seeing the same faces from Home and Away as frontrunners for every bloody award under the sun, this year, I’m genuinely impressed by the Logies nominees actually representing a culturally diverse Australia.



One of the most exciting nominations was in the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter. Our favourite sports presenter and noted hot mustache owner, Tony Armstrong, is in the running to take home another lil’ silver man trophy.



This is a big step up from his 2022 win for the Most Popular New Talent and this time he’s up against some of Aussie TV’s longest-running presenters. They may have more years in the industry, but god, does that man have the rizz.

(Image Source: Instagram / TV WEEK Magazine @tvweekmag)

The nominees for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent look pretty fkn promising too. Not only is it showcasing the incredible up-and-coming talent we’ve got in the television industry, but it’s also pretty exciting to see that the new faces include queer, people of colour such as Flex Mami, Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden and Kween Kong.



And, in a win for the Gen-Z Logies fans among us, Heartbreak High has been nominated for Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie. That’s a slay.

(Image Source: Instagram / TV WEEK Magazine @tvweekmag)



Anyway, here’s the full list of the nominees for the 2023 TV WEEK Logies Awards.

2023 TV WEEK Logies Awards

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Hamish Blake , LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network Julia Morris , I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Channel Ten

, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Channel Ten Leigh Sales , 7.30 Report, ABC

, 7.30 Report, ABC Mark Coles Smith , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Osher Günsberg , The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Channel Ten

, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Channel Ten Shaun Micallef , Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newtown Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Channel Ten

Scott Cam , The Block, 9Network

, The Block, 9Network Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor

James Stewart , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Lincoln Younes , After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC

, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall , Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC

, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC Ray Meagher , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress

Ada Nicodemou , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Celeste Barber , Wellmania, Netflix

, Wellmania, Netflix Emily Symons , Home and Away, Seven Network

, Home and Away, Seven Network Julia Zemiro , Fisk (Season Two), ABC

, Fisk (Season Two), ABC Kitty Flanagan , Fisk (Season Two), ABC

, Fisk (Season Two), ABC Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Amy Shark , Australian Idol, Seven Network

, Australian Idol, Seven Network Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network

Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan

Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Heartbreak High, Netflix

Home and Away, Seven Network

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Savage River, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

AGT, Seven Network

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Channel Ten

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

The Voice, Seven Network

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

60 Minutes, 9Network

7.30, ABC

A Current Affair, 9Network

Australian Story, ABC

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Most Popular Comedy Program

Fisk Season Two, ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Channel Ten

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

The Front Bar, Seven Network

The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network

Wellmania, Netflix

Most Popular Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Hunted Australia, Channel Ten

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Channel Ten

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Channel Ten

The Block, 9Network

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC

Back Roads, ABC

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Travel Guides, 9Network

Now onto the Most Outstanding Awards, which are the ones decided by people in the television industry.

TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor

Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Richard Roxburgh , Bali 2002, Stan

, Bali 2002, Stan Sam Neill , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Tim Draxl , In Our Blood, ABC

, In Our Blood, ABC Tim Minchin, Upright (Season Two), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK Silver Logie For Most Outstanding Actress

Claudia Jesse , Bali 2002, Stan

, Bali 2002, Stan Claudia Karvan , Bump (Season Three), Stan

, Bump (Season Three), Stan Harriet Dyer , Colin from Accounts, BINGE

, Colin from Accounts, BINGE Kate Mulvany , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Marta Dusseldorp , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Milly Alcock, Upright (Season Two), FOXTEL & BINGE

TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor

Alexander England , Black Snow, Stan

, Black Snow, Stan Arka Das , Here Out West, ABC

, Here Out West, ABC Clarence Ryan , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Hamish Michael , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Luke Arnold , True Colours, SBS

, True Colours, SBS Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Brooke Satchwell , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Hayley McElhinney , Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC Miranda Otto , True Colours, SBS

, True Colours, SBS Pallavi Sharda , The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE Virginia Gay , After The Verdict, 9Network

, After The Verdict, 9Network Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Black Snow, Stan

Five Bedrooms, Paramount+

In Our Blood, ABC

Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

Significant Others, ABC

The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

Gruen Nation (Season Three), ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Season Two), Stan

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia, Channel Ten

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Fisk (Season Two), ABC

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Channel Ten

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

Summer Love, ABC

Taskmaster, Channel Ten

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Channel Ten

Hunted Australia, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Channel Ten

Married at First Sight, 9Network

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Channel Ten

The Block, 9Network

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

7NEWS — “Turkey Earthquake”, Seven Network

A Current Affair — “Seaworld Helicopter Disaster”, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent — “Saving the Children”, ABC

Foreign Correspondent — “Somalia: A Story of Survival”, ABC

Four Corners — “Do No Harm”, ABC

Four Corners — “How Many More”, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network

2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Channel Ten

2023 Australian Open, 9Network

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network

State of Origin, 9Network

Most Oustanding Children’s Program

Barrumbi Kids, SBS

Bluey, ABC

Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Surviving Summer, Netflix

Turn Up The Volume, ABC

Ultimate Classroom, Channel Ten

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

Alone Australia, SBS

Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

Revealed: Trafficked, Stan

The Australian Wars, SBS

Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Channel Ten

Ooooft. There you have it.



If you are so inclined, voting is now open for all of the popular award categories right up until the award ceremony is broadcast on Sunday, July 30. While most of the voting closes before the show starts, voting for the big boy — the gold Logie — will be open right until the end of the ceremony.



Fun fact: that’s why there’s an engraver backstage, folks!



(Image Source: Instagram / Tony Armstrong, Lil Ahenkan, Ayesha Madon)