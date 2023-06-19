The Logie 2023 Nominations Are Here & It’s About Fkn Time We Saw Some Representation

It’s a big day for boomers and free-to-air television enthusiasts across the country because the nominees for the TV WEEK Logies awards have been announced. And while we’re used to seeing the same faces from Home and Away as frontrunners for every bloody award under the sun, this year, I’m genuinely impressed by the Logies nominees actually representing a culturally diverse Australia.
One of the most exciting nominations was in the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter. Our favourite sports presenter and noted hot mustache owner, Tony Armstrong, is in the running to take home another lil’ silver man trophy.
This is a big step up from his 2022 win for the Most Popular New Talent and this time he’s up against some of Aussie TV’s longest-running presenters. They may have more years in the industry, but god, does that man have the rizz.
The nominees for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent look pretty fkn promising too. Not only is it showcasing the incredible up-and-coming talent we’ve got in the television industry, but it’s also pretty exciting to see that the new faces include queer, people of colour such as Flex Mami, Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden and Kween Kong.
And, in a win for the Gen-Z Logies fans among us, Heartbreak High has been nominated for Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie. That’s a slay.
Anyway, here’s the full list of the nominees for the 2023 TV WEEK Logies Awards.
2023 TV WEEK Logies Awards
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Hamish Blake, LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Channel Ten
- Leigh Sales, 7.30 Report, ABC
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Osher Günsberg, The Bachelors Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Channel Ten
- Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newtown Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Channel Ten
- Scott Cam, The Block, 9Network
- Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
- Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor
- James Stewart, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Lincoln Younes, After The Verdict, Last King of The Cross & Barons, 9Network, Paramount+ & ABC
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts & Summer Love, BINGE & ABC
- Ray Meagher, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress
- Ada Nicodemou, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Celeste Barber, Wellmania, Netflix
- Emily Symons, Home and Away, Seven Network
- Julia Zemiro, Fisk (Season Two), ABC
- Kitty Flanagan, Fisk (Season Two), ABC
- Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Ayesha Madon, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Chloe Hayden, Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Flex Mami, Love Island Australia, 9Network
- Kween Kong, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Stan
- Lilliana Bowrey, Surviving Summer, Netflix
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
- Heartbreak High, Netflix
- Home and Away, Seven Network
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Savage River, ABC
- The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Underbelly: Vanishing Act, 9Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
- AGT, Seven Network
- Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Channel Ten
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
- The Voice, Seven Network
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- 7.30, ABC
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Australian Story, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
- Fisk Season Two, ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Channel Ten
- Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
- The Front Bar, Seven Network
- The Hundred with Andy Lee, 9Network
- Wellmania, Netflix
Most Popular Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Hunted Australia, Channel Ten
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Channel Ten
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Channel Ten
- The Block, 9Network
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
- A Dog’s World With Tony Armstrong, ABC
- Back Roads, ABC
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
- Travel Guides, 9Network
Now onto the Most Outstanding Awards, which are the ones decided by people in the television industry.
TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor
- Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Richard Roxburgh, Bali 2002, Stan
- Sam Neill, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Tim Draxl, In Our Blood, ABC
- Tim Minchin, Upright (Season Two), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK Silver Logie For Most Outstanding Actress
- Claudia Jesse, Bali 2002, Stan
- Claudia Karvan, Bump (Season Three), Stan
- Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Kate Mulvany, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Marta Dusseldorp, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Milly Alcock, Upright (Season Two), FOXTEL & BINGE
TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor
- Alexander England, Black Snow, Stan
- Arka Das, Here Out West, ABC
- Clarence Ryan, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Hamish Michael, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Luke Arnold, True Colours, SBS
- Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
TV WEEK Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Hayley McElhinney, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Miranda Otto, True Colours, SBS
- Pallavi Sharda, The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
- Virginia Gay, After The Verdict, 9Network
- Yerin Ha, Bad Behaviour, Stan
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
- Black Snow, Stan
- Five Bedrooms, Paramount+
- In Our Blood, ABC
- Mystery Road: Origin, ABC
- Significant Others, ABC
- The Twelve, FOXTEL & BINGE
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
- Gruen Nation (Season Three), ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- LEGO® Masters Australia, 9Network
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Season Two), Stan
- The Cheap Seats, Network 10
- The Masked Singer Australia, Channel Ten
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
- Colin from Accounts, BINGE
- Fisk (Season Two), ABC
- Have You Been Paying Attention?, Channel Ten
- Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC
- Summer Love, ABC
- Taskmaster, Channel Ten
Most Outstanding Reality Program
- Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Channel Ten
- Hunted Australia, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Channel Ten
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Channel Ten
- The Block, 9Network
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- 7NEWS — “Turkey Earthquake”, Seven Network
- A Current Affair — “Seaworld Helicopter Disaster”, 9Network
- Foreign Correspondent — “Saving the Children”, ABC
- Foreign Correspondent — “Somalia: A Story of Survival”, ABC
- Four Corners — “Do No Harm”, ABC
- Four Corners — “How Many More”, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
- 2022 AFL Grand Final, Seven Network
- 2022 FIFA World Cup, SBS
- 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, Channel Ten
- 2023 Australian Open, 9Network
- Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Seven Network
- State of Origin, 9Network
Most Oustanding Children’s Program
- Barrumbi Kids, SBS
- Bluey, ABC
- Crazy Fun Park, ABC
- Surviving Summer, Netflix
- Turn Up The Volume, ABC
- Ultimate Classroom, Channel Ten
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australia’s Wild Odyssey, ABC
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
- Revealed: Trafficked, Stan
- The Australian Wars, SBS
- Todd Sampson’s Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate, Channel Ten
Ooooft. There you have it.
If you are so inclined, voting is now open for all of the popular award categories right up until the award ceremony is broadcast on Sunday, July 30. While most of the voting closes before the show starts, voting for the big boy — the gold Logie — will be open right until the end of the ceremony.
Fun fact: that’s why there’s an engraver backstage, folks!
(Image Source: Instagram / Tony Armstrong, Lil Ahenkan, Ayesha Madon)