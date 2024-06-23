Logie Awards 2024 Just Dropped Its Nominations So Here’s Where You Can Vote & Watch The Awards

It’s time to dust off your fave tux and over-the-top gown because the Logie Awards 2024 are almost here, and we’ve got all the information you need to keep up with this ‘yuge event.

For people who aren’t too familiar with the Logie Awards — AKA the Logies — it’s a time when the nation celebrates all of the entertainment industry folk who’ve made some huge contributions to the craft that is Aussie television.

(Image source: by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

From comedy shows to reality TV to soap operas, everyone gets a little bite of the recognition apple, and it’s what they deserve!

To help you get on the same wavelength with the TV Week Logie Awards 2024, we’ve wrangled up all the tea you need to know about the upcoming festivities.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 64th TV Week Logie Awards.

When are the Logie Awards 2024?

The 64th TV Week Logies will take place in Sydney on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

That being said, you’ve got heaps of time to prep for your themed watch parties before the Logie Awards 2024 kick-off!

How many categories are in the Logie Awards?

Earlier in the year, TV Blackbox reported that TV Week announced that the Logies 2024 would be seeing a ‘yuge revamp in the categories,

In the 64th Logie Awards, the “Popular” and “Outstanding” categories will be renamed to “Best” and will be decided on a combination of the Logies judging panel, viewing data and public votes.

The only three remaining popular categories include the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

In an exciting change, genres such as drama, comedy and miniseries have received their own award categories.

That being said, there are 23 categories to be won at the 64th TV Week Logie Awards.

Here’s a rundown of the full Logie Awards category list:

TV Week Gold Logie Award For Most Popular Personality Bret Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy TV Week Silver Logie –– Best Supporting Actor TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter Best Drama Program Best Miniseries or Telemovie Best Entertainment Program Best Current Affairs Program Best Scripted Comedy Program Best Comedy Entertainment Program Best Competition Reality Program Best Structured Reality Program Best Lifestyle Program Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report Best Factual or Documentary Program Best Sports Coverage Best Children’s Program

Who is nominated for the Gold Logie in 2024?

OOOWEE! I must admit, the selection for this year’s Gold Logie deserves its own Gold Logie.

The celebs who are in the running for the Gold Logie include Tony Armstrong, Robert Irwin, Julia Morris, Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Larry Emdur and last year’s Gold Logie winner, Sonia Kruger.

(Image source: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

The Logie Awards have recently dropped the full list of nominations, which you can check out right here.

How do we vote for the Logie Awards 2024?

Punters can cast a vote for their favourite shows and actors through the official Logie Awards 2024 website.

Per TV Blackbox, voting for most of the awards will remain open until Saturday, August 17, 7pm AEST.

The publication also reported that voting for the Most Popular Presenter and New Talent awards will close on Sunday, August 18, at 7.30pm AEST and the Gold Logie Award voting will close on Sunday, August 18 at 10.30pm AEST.

Who is hosting the Logie Awards 2024?

The 64th Logie Awards will be hosted by comedian Sam Pang, who previously hosted the awards in 2023!

Who is performing at the Logie Awards 2024?

There haven’t been any details on who will be providing the entertainment for the entertainers at the Logie Awards 2024, BUT I am manifesting a Troye Sivan takeover.

Doubt it, but would love it, thanks!

How to watch the Logie Awards 2024?

The Logie Awards 2024 will be available on Channel Seven. As mentioned previously, the 64th Logies will be hosted by Sam Pang and will take place on Sunday, August 18, at 7pm.

BRB, just gonna start my Gold Logie campaign for Tony! Manifesting this big win for the Aussie legend.

