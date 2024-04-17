Lil Tay & JoJo Siwa Are Having The Kind Of Messy Twitter Beef That Was Delicious In 2014

Teen social media sensation Lil Tay has publicly dragged ex-Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa on X (formerly known as Twitter) and folks on the app are gleefully cackling into their popcorn.

JoJo has been having quite the bad time as of late, mostly due to the release of her controversial music video “Karma” and how the internet has collectively labelled her edgy rebrand as inauthentic and “cringe”. I’m sure in a few years the video will be considered “camp” but that doesn’t stop the online backlash right now from being pretty intense.

Jojo’s also had the misfortune of releasing a song at the same time as 16-year-old internet personality Lil Tay (yep, she’s still alive), which inevitably meant the two have fallen victim to being compared to one another.

However, JoJo made the mistake of actually engaging in the petty discourse pitting the pair against each other, and was caught liking a tweet which called Lil Tay “pathetic” and a “meme” while praising JoJo.

When will celebrities learn that their likes are not private? Image: Twitter

Unfortunately, looks like this shady activity did not go unnoticed, and Lil Tay has hit back.

“You’re a scary ass bitch if you have something [to] say about me, say it & this time DON’T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets!” she wrote in a tweet.

“Don’t let those paid YouTube views and botted Spotify streams get to your head Madonna from dollar tree ass bitch.”

Oh dear, bringing up the rumours that JoJo’s streams are fake? She simply gagged her, I fear.

The public sentiment seems firmly behind Lil Tay, probably because she also tweeted this gem about real-life witch J.K. Rowling last week:

And this:

Dare I say Lil Tay is actually kinda based?

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has been fighting for her life since she was accused of erasing the contributions of queer musicians throughout history.

The 20-year-old said in an interview earlier this month that she invented a “new genre of music” called “gay pop”, which obviously did not go well for her.

She’s since backtracked and said she was simply trying to bring more attention to queer music, not claim ownership of it. Though, she did suggested she’s the “CEO” or “Chief Marketing Officer” of the genre, so the cringe allegations remain.

Honestly, as hilarious as Lil Tay’s comments are, I kinda wish the girlies would stop fighting. There are enough internet streams for the both of you!

Though, Lil Tay’s tweet did get me to check out her music — so perhaps it’s all part of the plan.