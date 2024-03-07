A Trailer Dropped For Dance Moms: The Reunion And Abby Lee Miller Is Nowhere To Be Seen

Time to pour yourself a glass of white wine and prepare to remember the horrific reality TV show that was Dance Moms, ‘cos Dance Moms: The Reunion has been given a premiere date and spicy trailer. Oh no, what a shame, my TV is sick that day.

The girls you know and love (or most of them) have returned to spill all the tea from being involved in a TV project so questionable it makes Married At First Sight look like a saint. I am here for it.

Some of the cast members confirmed to be in the reunion include fan favourites JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker.

This is the first time in 10 years that the girls have been all together in the same room, according to the trailer.

A trailer for the special TV event was released on March 7, and showcased how the child-stars now look. It also gave a sneak peek of some of the focal points that the special will cover.

In the trailer JoJo — whose profile was skyrocketed by Dance Moms — states how much the show has grown even after it’s conclusion in 2019.

“It blows my mind, because it is now bigger than it ever was,” shares Siwa with the her fellow Dance Moms survivors.

It looks like the reunion special will be covering some of the most iconic moments from the show, such as the memorable Season 4 fight between mom Kelly Hyland and dance instructor Abby Lee Miller.

Kelly is confirmed to be returning in the reunion, as are other mums Jessalynn Siwa, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker.

Abby has not been confirmed, and her return is not expected — especially given how much of the special seems to be about the girls dishing the burns on their former instructor.

“It’s hard to say I forgive [Abby] when she did so many nasty things to me,” Paige said in the trailer.

Also noticeably absent from Dance Moms: The Reunion is Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler, but their careers seem to be doing just fine without. Also absent is Nia Sioux and her mother Dr Holly Hatcher-Frazier.

Lifetime confirmed that the reunion would air on May 1. So jot the date down now so you can arrange to get on the wines and endure the two-hour special TV event.

Though no platform or streaming service has been confirmed yet where Aussies can watch Dance Moms: The Reunion, fans of the show can watch every episode of the original seasons on 9Now.